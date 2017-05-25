The Best New Treatment For Pain & Inflammation Is Really, Really Cool

The death of a 24-year-old woman in Nevada—who entered a cryotherapy chamber after work only to be found the next day by her co-workers—raised a lot of questions about the safety of cryotherapy and how it's being regulated. The consensus seems to be that cryotherapy is safe as long as the exposure is only for a few minutes—but any longer could be very dangerous. It is not an approved medical treatment by the FDA, and there have been a few lawsuits filed against cryotherapy facilities involving frostbite and burns. One woman, for example, claims she was given wet gloves to wear, which burned her arms when they froze. And this can happen; it's imperative that you're completely dry before you step in or you can risk cold-related injuries. Cryotherapy is not recommended for people with chronic health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart problems, skin infections, or those who are pregnant. Also, if you get claustrophobic, it's probably not for you.

So generally speaking, it seems that most healthy bodies can handle exposures to such extreme cold—as long as it's only for a few minutes and as long as the person is healthy. That being said, there are risks involved, which makes you wonder why this therapy is still unregulated on both the state and federal levels. Mald did mention that there are a couple of companies looking to form an organization that would monitor the way these devices are used—and we hope this comes to fruition! According to Dr. Shah, "If you are trying everything else to heal and improve inflammation and you want to add this on—as long as they are making sure you are only in there for two to three minutes and that your head and neck are outside of the tank—it shouldn't be a bad thing."