What Happened When I Tried A Chilly Cryotherapy Facial

After a brief stint in the waiting area, I was escorted to one of the treatment rooms by my facialist, Elena, who was wonderful. She walked me through every step of the facial, explaining the sensation I would feel so I knew what to expect, which was great given that the facial had multiple steps and sensations.

The CryoFacial includes deep cleansing with microdermabrasion, Cryotherapy, and healing red or blue LED light, and that's what Elena did. She cleansed my face, did a round of microdermabrasion, swept the crystals off my face—then it was time for the cryo portion.

It was definitely cold, but I did not turn into an ice pop as I'd feared. The cold air was refreshing, and with every passing second, I felt my skin calm down. If you've ever jumped in a perfectly chilled pool on a hot day, you've experienced the feeling I'm talking about. I immediately relaxed. After 10 or so minutes under the air, Elena turned on a red light machine, which eventually turned to blue light. The red light is supposed to calm your skin and stimulates collagen growth, while the blue light is said to kill bacteria on the skin that can cause acne. Finally, Elena applied some hydrating gel and under-eye serum to my face and handed me a mirror.