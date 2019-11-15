Along with the positive benefits of art intervention, the report found that many of these programs are more cost-effective when compared with standard medical treatments.

The results found in this report indicate a greater need for the arts across all platforms, highlighting a necessity for promotion at the individual, local, and national levels.

The conclusion of the report offered a multitude of next steps and specific recommendations for policymakers and government officials to implement in communities. These considerations will contribute to things like funding, programs, and promoting awareness to continue the prevalence of arts in society, specifically in education for developing children.

"The examples cited in this groundbreaking WHO report show ways in which the arts can tackle 'wicked' or complex health challenges such as diabetes, obesity, and mental ill health," said WHO's regional director for Europe, Piroska Östlin, Ph.D. "They consider health and well-being in a broader societal and community context, and offer solutions that common medical practice has so far been unable to address effectively."

In this day and age, everyone is looking for ways to treat illness, prevent disease, and feel healthier overall. The arts provide us with a simple and accessible option to promote wellness and feel better about ourselves.

So, listen to some music, have a quick dance session, or go take a stroll through a museum. The arts are everywhere, and it's time to get your groove on.