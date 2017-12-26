A Happiness Expert's Top 4 Tips For Building A Fulfilling Community

Your home may not offer any soft edges, but there might be a strip of land in your neighborhood that can be used to create a small community garden—a time-tested way not only to grow a bunch of fresh veggies but also to cultivate a sense of community and for you to put down roots. Tending to your tomatoes is not only relaxing and meditative, but it brings people in the local neighborhood together and fosters the development of community spirit. In other words, it's a delicious way of creating a village atmosphere in a big city.

In addition, while more research is still needed, studies suggest that gardening has great benefits for our mental health. There is no magic bullet that cures depression, but sometimes the garden can function as the midpoint between the bed and the outside world, taking us—literally—into the light. A few years ago, the Happiness Research Institute was working for a city in Denmark, developing a strategy to improve quality of life for its citizens, and suggested they established community gardens, as one of the main challenges faced by the city was loneliness in the community.

We liked the idea so much, we wanted to build one ourselves. So we did. At the time, our office was just across from a church that had spare land, so we bought a truckload of dirt, invited the neighbors, spent one Sunday afternoon building 20 raised plant beds, and topped it off with a barbecue.