5 Simple Changes To Your Workout Routine That Will Make You Crave Exercise

One of the most rewarding ways to exercise, in my experience, is by including what I call a "noting practice." As you're exercising, start noticing what's going on for you, and keep that conversation going. I particularly love doing this on trail runs or long walks. I turn off the music, which—fair warning—can make the exercise feel harder, and instead I focus on what I am noticing around me. The conversation in my mind goes something like this: "My legs feel heavy. My heart is beating. The wind feels fresh. My hat is itchy. I'm smelling pine. The bird is singing. The dirt is brown. The sky is gray. My legs feel strong…." You get the idea. In between noticing what's around me, my thoughts will take hold and take me out of my noting practice. But then I will notice, "I am thinking," and then I return to the practice.

This is a way to be present and practice observing how you feel and the world around you in the moment. In many group classes, you'll hear instructors guiding this process by giving cues that remind you to investigate how your body feels. You'll hear prompts like, "Notice the distribution of weight on your feet. Is one heavier than the other? Do you feel more weight in your heels or the balls of your feet?" These kinds of cues are a way to guide you into noticing what is going on for you. Even if your instructor doesn't give you this kind of support, you can incorporate it into your exercise class. Start to notice all the details of your experience.