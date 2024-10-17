Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Creamer In Coffee May Not Be As Bad As You Thought, Study Finds

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
October 17, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women's health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women's health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
woman sitting in kitchen with her boyfriend, having tasty healthy breakfast, drinking coffee and smiling cheerfully
Image by Clique Images / Stocksy
October 17, 2024

Don't like the taste of black coffee but think it's the only way to reap the drink's health perks? Good news: Research shows that some coffee additives aren't as harmful to health as you might think.

While loading your cup with sugar won't be ideal, adding cream or nondairy creamer doesn't seem to make much of a difference in your brew's benefits.

Adding cream to coffee doesn't necessarily discount its benefits

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that adding cream or nondairy creamer to coffee was not significantly linked to weight changes

However, researchers found that adding sugar to coffee was associated with weight gain in some individuals, so this doesn't apply to super-sweetened creamers.

Researchers looked at three large prospective cohorts for this study, analyzing data on coffee habits and concurrent weight changes. On average, drinking unsweetened caffeinated coffee was associated with a slight reduction in weight over a four-year period. Adding 1 teaspoon of sugar to coffee daily was associated with modest weight gain (0.09 kg, or 0.19 pound) over four years. Adding creamer or nondairy creamer to coffee made no difference in weight, nor did drinking decaffeinated coffee instead of regular.

These findings squash the idea that adding cream to coffee automatically leads to unwanted weight gain. And while researchers did find that sugary coffee increased weight gain very slightly, it did so over a four-year period. So enjoying the occasional sweetened beverage shouldn't undo an otherwise healthy diet and lifestyle. Just be wary of making it a habit, as a diet too high in added sugar can increase your risk of obesity, metabolic syndrome, and various inflammatory diseases1.

Balancing the urge to make your morning cup of coffee just a bit healthier without overanalyzing it is important. Try mindbodygreen's clean coffee+ for a delicious, organic, and mold-free brew (without the extra additives). If you find yourself feeling anxious over what foods you consume and which ones you skip, you may want to consult a therapist or your health care provider to manage this diet-related stress.

Tips to build a healthy cup of coffee

Coffee is packed with phytonutrients that may improve cardiovascular health2, rev up metabolism3, and even help prevent cognitive decline4. So, it's a very healthy beverage on its own—and preparing yours in the following ways can make it even more beneficial:

  • Use natural sweeteners: If you want a sweet cup of coffee, sugar isn't the only option. Reach for natural sweeteners like honey, maple syrup, monk fruit sugar, coconut sugar, Stevia, and vanilla extract. 
  • Check your creamer: Some store-bought coffee creamers contain more sugar than adding a teaspoon to your cup would, so check the label. If you're not sure, opt for plain milk or unsweetened dairy-free milk
  • Add supplements: If you really want to level up your daily cup, consider adding supplements like collagen peptides or protein powder. These may even produce a creamier texture as a result. 

The takeaway

People who just can't do black coffee may be happy to know that this study suggests both cream and dairy-free creamers can be perfectly healthy additions.

Added sugar may negatively affect overall health when consumed on a daily basis, so consider natural sweeteners if possible. Here, more on natural sweeteners if you're curious about the alternatives.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

