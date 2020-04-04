One of the most scary aspects of COVID-19 is the many unknowns—and the fears we may have about our own risk factors or of those we love. Many with autoimmune diseases are particularly concerned because we’ve all heard that ‘comorbidities’ and immunosuppression increase risk of developing COVID-19, or having a more severe case.

The first important thing to know is that some autoimmune conditions are not a result of, nor do they cause immunosuppression or weakened immunity. The second thing is that not all autoimmune diseases increase one’s risk of contracting COVID-19 infection, or its severity. That said, some autoimmune conditions, along with some of the immunosuppressive medications used to treat them, can increase risk.

Because the virus is so new and there’s a lot we still don’t know, medical experts are recommending that most people with autoimmune conditions consider themselves as high risk and follow extra precautions accordingly. And of course, anyone can become infected or sick—so we all need to follow social distancing, handwashing, and other common preventative measures.

Let’s take a look at the most common AI conditions and what we currently know.