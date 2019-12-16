CoverGirl Goes Clean With A $10 Collection & It's All About The Glow

When it comes to quick beauty hits, CoverGirl has got you covered. Whether you do weekly rounds at CVS to snag your cosmetic favorites or simply pop in for an emergency swipe of mascara, the mass brand is there for you.

And today, you can rest assured that at least some of the products you're picking up are now safer for your skin. CoverGirl launched their new Clean Fresh collection, with items that feature the brand's quintessential sheer glow and subtle pops of color—now with a natural-leaning perspective. All of us self-designated #covergirls wait with bated breath.

The beauty giant incorporates all the familiar favorites you'd expect from a leading brand (a glowy highlighter, a cream blush, foundation, and moisturizing lip oil), and they're all 100% vegan and cruelty-free (no surprise here: CoverGirl was one of the first mass brands to earn the Leaping Bunny seal of approval). Now they've gone to the next step: The collection is free from your standard list of harsh ingredients, including talc, parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates, mineral oil, and sulfates.

The four-piece collection includes a Skin Milk foundation—aptly named with its coconut milk and aloe extracts; a Glow Stick highlighter with a cooling sensation for your eyes, lips, and cheekbones (we love a good versatile product); a Cream Blush infused with hyaluronic acid; and a nonstick Lip Oil for a tinted, berry-stained pout.

While three of the products are available now at online retailers (get it while it's hot, people), we're going to have to wait on that esteemed lip oil, which isn't available until the full collection launches in January.

Dreamy textures and shades aside, perhaps the best part of the exciting new launch is the collection's incredibly accessible price point, proving that you don't have to break the bank to invest in high-quality ingredients. The full collection is dropping at the likes of Ulta, Walgreens, Walmart, and CVS in the new year, and prices range from $8.99 to $10.99.

"CoverGirl always strives to be inclusive and accessible in everything we do, which is why it was so important to us to bring this new offering to the masses," a brand spokesperson tells us. While CoverGirl isn't the first mass brand to launch affordable, natural-leaning products, this move certainly encourages other beauty giants to embrace clean, sustainable formulas.

Clean beauty is quickly establishing its presence in mass retail, and, needless to say, mbg is here for it. With yet another global brand on board, 2020 is already looking like a promising year for the natural beauty space.