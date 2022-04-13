 Skip to content

Should You Be Drinking Coriander Water? A Registered Dietitian Weighs In

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
This Is The Gut-Supporting Beverage You're About To See Everywhere

April 13, 2022

New well-being trends are constantly coming out of the woodwork, touting an array of impressive benefits that can take your quality of life to the next level. Sometimes these buzzy tricks or ingredients aren't worth your attention—but other times, they may be a useful addition to your healthy routine. Enter: coriander water.

What is coriander water?

Coriander (also known as cilantro) is a popular herb, frequently found in soups, chicken recipes, and other savory dishes. It's also been used for thousands of years in ancient well-being practices, such as Ayurveda. That's where coriander water comes in: It's a traditional tonic made by boiling or soaking the seeds of a coriander plant in water.

Benefits of coriander water

Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN explains that while human studies on this plant are minimal, “animal and test tube studies have shown it may be helpful for managing blood sugar levels, supporting immune system function thanks to its antioxidant content." It also plus protects cardiovascular health and brain health, she adds. It’s inconclusive whether or not drinking coriander as a tonic will make the herb more potent, but any way you consume it should offer similar benefits.

As noted, coriander is a great source of antioxidants—including vitamin C, A, and K—which fight against free radical damage within the body. These antioxidants have anti-inflammatory properties and even help bolster immunity and support a healthy gut microbiome, as well.

What's more, sipping this drink can also promote hydration, which Cording notes is generally a win. “I wouldn’t expect sweeping changes, but if drinking coriander water gets you to hydrate, that can be beneficial to health in many ways,” she says. Hydration will naturally improve your digestion, maintain your immune system, and even support your body's natural detox systems.

Cautions to consider

Although coriander has shown to offer gut and digestive benefits, there are some groups that may want to steer clear of the herb. If you’re sensitive or intolerant to coriander (or cilantro), Cording warns against drinking it. She also adds that anyone who needs extra support to maintain healthy blood sugar levels should exercise caution when consuming coriander water, and it's helpful to check with a healthcare professional first.  

How to make coriander water

Below, you’ll find an easy-to-try recipe for coriander water that Lia Bartha—Pilates instructor, wellness expert, and creator of B the Method—shared on her Instagram.

Check out her simple instructions for creating this hydrating morning drink:

  1. Scoop one tablespoon of coriander seeds into an empty glass or bottle.
  2. Fill your container to the top with water.
  3. Leave in the refrigerator overnight to let the seeds soak and wait until your water becomes a light brown shade.
  4. Strain out the seeds and enjoy.
The bottom line

Although more research is necessary to confirm the overarching benefits of coriander water specifically, the herb itself has shown to support digestion, among other benefits. This drink can be a nourishing and hydrating addition to your morning routine.

