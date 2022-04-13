This Is The Gut-Supporting Beverage You're About To See Everywhere

As noted, coriander is a great source of antioxidants—including vitamin C, A, and K—which fight against free radical damage within the body. These antioxidants have anti-inflammatory properties and even help bolster immunity and support a healthy gut microbiome, as well.

What's more, sipping this drink can also promote hydration, which Cording notes is generally a win. “I wouldn’t expect sweeping changes, but if drinking coriander water gets you to hydrate, that can be beneficial to health in many ways,” she says. Hydration will naturally improve your digestion, maintain your immune system, and even support your body's natural detox systems.