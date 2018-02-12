The Super-Effective Ingredient For Bright & Glowing Skin

While copper may be flying off the shelves because of its unparalleled ability to instantly revitalize and nourish dull skin, there’s still more research that needs to be done; however, it's set up to become a game-changer in natural beauty. For years, many holistic and natural approaches to skin healing relied heavily on anecdotal evidence that lacked robust data on definitive claims about their benefits. But copper is helping turn the tide.

Currently, there are preliminary findings that GHK-Cu calms skin inflammation and may even work on a deeper level to actually repair DNA damage in cells. Because of such promising discoveries, it’s no wonder that copper is being called the "fountain of youth." And if you’re already dedicated to the also buzzy vitamin C and retinoic and hyaluronic acid serums, it may be worth swapping them out for copper or adding it to your routine! One study found that facial cream infused with copper actually increased collagen production in women and performed better than vitamin C and retinoic acid alone.

It’s known that lifestyle factors—diet, exercise, and more—play a large role in the state of our skin, copper’s promising therapeutic profile remind us that topical treatments and products matter too. Perhaps the most promising benefit of GHK-Cu is its potential to alter and reverse gene expression, which might hold the answers to truly reversing and curing many skin woes.