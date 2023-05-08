The right lip balm will leave your skin feeling comforted for hours. (Although I will say that reapplying throughout the day is normal—especially if you're drinking hot liquids, eating, in cold environments, or licking your lips). Balms that are able to achieve this can do so because they use a blend of humectants, emollients, and occlusive ingredients that help replenish your skin barrier.

Humectants—like the aforementioned hyaluronic acid—help attract and hold water. mindbodygreen’s lip balm uses sodium hyaluronate, a smaller version of HA that is able to penetrate deeper into the epidermis. However, within a formula they need to be paired with emollients and occlusives, which will provide some staying power.

Look for emollients that can nurture and replenish the barrier—helping fill in cracks and soothe chapped skin. In our lip balm we use a blend of castor oil, moringa seed oil, and shea butter. Shea butter, for example, has been shown to seal moisture into the skin and protect the barrier1 . One study suggests it has similar topical effects as ceramides2 , the polar lipids discussed earlier that decline with age.

Every good balm needs occlusive properties. Occlusive ingredients, like waxes, create a superficial barrier on top of the skin for protection and moisture retention. In balms, these are your waxes—such as sunflower seed wax and beeswax.

For added measure, find a lip balm that also contains antioxidants, like vitamin E. This can help protect your skin from environmental damage and free radicals (what ages your skin in the first place).