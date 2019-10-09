It turns out, the smell of those high-calorie treats is what's so appealing to our sleep-deprived brains.

According to the study, your sense of smell is heightened after a bad night's rest, so that sweet treat might smell extra tempting. At the same time, the connection between areas of the brain that dictate food choices appears to break down. When we get enough sleep, the piriform cortex (the part of the brain that perceives smells) is in dialogue with the insular cortex, which helps regulate food intake by keeping track of things like how much food is already in the stomach.

The study suggests that communication between these cortices gets muddled with lack of sleep, which throws off our endocannabinoid system—an important system of the body that regulates most physiological processes. Researchers believe that an increase in one endocannabinoid in particular, the 2-OG compound, is what causes us to reach for smell-good treats when we're sleepy, nutrition be damned.

They came to this conclusion by way of a two-part experiment on 29 men and women, ages 18 to 40. The small group of participants was divided in half. One group got a normal night's sleep while the other was only allowed to sleep for four hours, and then they switched a few weeks later. Both groups were given access to a menu of various breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options the day after their sleep was monitored.

"We found participants changed their food choices," Thorsten Kahnt, a senior author on the study, writes. "After being sleep deprived, they ate food with higher energy density (more calories per gram) like doughnuts, chocolate chip cookies and potato chips." Highly processed foods like these are known to end in a blood sugar crash—exactly what you don't want when you're already running low on sleep.