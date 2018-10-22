While recycling incorrectly may seem like an innocent enough mistake, it's important that we're all diligent about our waste because the U.S. recycling system is not in a good place right now.

Earlier this year, China (which used to accept about one-third of American recycling) tightened its regulations and stopped accepting contaminated materials—aka ones that are dirty or in the wrong bin. "Passable contamination rates used to be 3 to 5 percent on a bale of materials and now it's 0.5," says Beth Porter, the climate and waste director of Green America, whose book Reduce, Reuse, Reimagine: Sorting Out the Recycling System comes out next month.

Now that China won't take certain materials, recycling centers in the United States are being forced to pivot, Porter explains. "Our systems in the U.S. weren't made to tackle contamination in a serious way, so now we have materials stacking up." Some cities and counties are scrambling to reduce the type of material they will collect, while others are pausing recycling services altogether until they can educate consumers about which materials go in which bins. (You can peep what's going on in your area with this database.)

So as it stands now, if you put something in the recycling that shouldn't be there, the best-case scenario is that it gets diverted to landfill (and pumps CO2 emissions into the atmosphere in the process). Worst case, it contaminates the other materials in that recycling bin and puts even more stress on an already strained system.