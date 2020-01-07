A Marriage Therapist Explains When Communication Is Overrated

Emily was agitated and distressed as she told me about her relationship with Sam, her partner of almost 13 years. He kept refusing to join her in seeing a therapist or a coach, or even to share a book with her about improving communication skills.

To Emily, it seemed that every couple she knew was working on how to be a more active listener or how to improve their empathy, perhaps by listening to podcasts giving relationship tips. Instead of joining her, though, Sam would just laugh at her requests and invite her to play tennis instead.

She went on to complain about Sam's insistence that his childhood experiences, including the way that a bully down the street had regularly teased and hit him, had something to do with his sensitivity to being teased now. She was also annoyed by his habit of looking away from the person he was talking to as he tried to formulate his thoughts. Because Emily believed that nonverbal communication was almost more important than verbal communication, she found this habit of avoiding eye contact discomfiting. Moreover, not only was he unreceptive to her feedback about this, he also downplayed it by observing that no one but Emily had ever complained about his manner of "getting his thoughts together."

She did acknowledge that Sam was a great partner in many ways. He was a fabulous lover, carefully making sure he was pleasing her as much as himself. He did more than his share of the housework and cooking. Although he was a dog person, he managed his irritation with her commitment to rescuing cats with good humor, even helping with the litter boxes and taking care to feed them when she was on one of her frequent business trips. He was often good at apologizing when he forgot something and even better at changing his behavior when he did things that tended to upset her. But he didn't want to talk about what was wrong in the relationship.

And communication is everything, right?