Our Memories Change Based On Context & Brain Images Can Prove It

The captions served as a way to mark the association between the photos and the central themes surrounding World War II. Going off of those central themes, researchers figured out which photos would be "close" within the collective memory depending on how many words in the captions related to the themes they found.

Then, to figure out if that "closeness" existed within personal memory as well as the collective, the team took to brain imaging.

The volunteers, while in MRI machines, were asked to think about the museum pictures they'd seen. The researchers observed, when two photos were considered collectively "close," they caused similar brain activity in the individual as well.

All that to say, this study proved our individual memories are highly influenced by the context in which they're created. So much so, that the study authors assert memory cannot be fully understood if we don't take collective memory into account.

"Our data demonstrate that collective memory, which exists beyond the individual level, organizes and shapes personal memory," Gagnepain says. "It constitutes a shared mental model making it possible to link the memories of individuals across time and space."

These findings remind us of our commonality, and the profound effect community can have on an individual. So the next time you're thinking about how you can improve your memory, or whether your memories are even accurate, give some thought to the "general consensus," so to speak. It may have had more influence on your memories than you realized.