This Adventurer Climbed Everest To Inspire Kids To Follow Their Dreams

Growing up, O'Brady's family of organic farmers and natural food store founders instilled him with the importance of a balanced diet and consistent exercise. He knows most kids in America did not have a similar upbringing, saying, "I attribute a lot of my success physically and emotionally to having that support of wellness and health in my life. Unfortunately, in this country in particular, more and more kids don't have that support, and they're living more sedentary lifestyles. I feel fortunate to have role models in my life who instilled these wellness principles in me, so this was my way of hopefully giving back and inspiring others."

In order to do so, he asked kids to name an Everest of their own, a metaphorical mountain to climb. "I'm trying to get them to think about the goals they want to set in their own lives and how important health and wellness is to building a foundational element for those successes. We were using this story of achievement as a metaphor for life in general: the peaks and valleys, and overcoming setbacks and perseverance," he says.

The "Everests" he received were varied. Some of the kids wanted to be the first person in their family to graduate college; others had their sights set on becoming the next great Olympian. In the end, their answers stuck with O'Brady more than he could have imagined. "I went out to inspire young people, but in the end it was they who inspired the heck out of me."

Now that he's conquered the Explorers Grand Slam, O'Brady continues to speak at elementary schools and corporate offices alike, sharing his message on the importance of goal setting and perseverance in person. With a TEDx Talk under his belt and speaking engagement at Google to come next month, it's safe to say his message is one people of all ages and backgrounds can learn from.

