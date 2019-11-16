If you're one of the many people who stirs some MCT oil (or coconut oil, for that matter) into your morning cup of coffee, you may be surprised to hear you might not need to add any MCT oil to your coffee in order to gain the keto-friendly benefits—just the coffee alone might be enough.

This is all according to a new study published in the Canadian Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology.

A little refresher lesson about keto before diving in: We know that the goal of the keto diet in all its high-fat, low-carb glory is to reach the metabolic state of ketosis—when the body burns stored fats instead of glucose for energy. Our blood is a great marker to determine whether our bodies are in ketosis, as we can check our ketone body beta-hydroxybutyrate (D-BHB) levels. If these levels are high, congratulations—your body's in a state of ketosis.

Enter the keto craze that's taken over the past couple of years. We're talking keto-friendly versions of everything (from Pop-Tarts to ramen) and adding healthy fats wherever we can. One of the most popular ways to get your fill of healthy fats is to supplement coffee with butter or oils (ever heard of bulletproof coffee?).