6 Things You Need To Know Today (August 30, 2018)

With nearly 2.3 million STDs diagnosed in 2017, we're up more than 200,000 cases—specifically of chlamydia, syphilis, and gonorrhea—from 2016's record high. It's a trend that's concerning the Division of STD Prevention at the CDC, whose budget for comprehensive sex ed is decreasing every year. About half of 2017's 1.7 million cases of chlamydia, the STD most commonly reported to the CDC, were diagnosed in women and girls ages 15 to 24, and evidence suggests that even fewer than half of women under 26 are getting screened for STDs. (The Cut)