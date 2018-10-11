mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

The Surprising Link Between Climate Change & Mental Health

Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor By Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia is a writer, environmental advocate, and registered yoga teacher (E-RYT) with a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College.
October 11, 2018 — 9:00 AM

We know by now how our physical health is inextricably tied up with planetary health and affected by climate change (poor air quality leading to respiratory disease). However, a new study finds that the effects of climate change negatively affect our mental health. The research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, compared weather data and mental health data (stress, depression, emotional distress) for 10 years, surveying over 2 million people in the United States.

The study found that increased temperatures (greater than 86 degrees Fahrenheit) and consistent rainfalls (more than 25 days) increased risk for mental health issues. Nick Obradovich, Ph.D., head researcher at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, tells Helio that these drastic changes could affect people's mood and increase mental health issues and the rate of suicide (which is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the United States).

While everyone is at risk for these negative effects of climate change, low-income people had a greater risk for mental health issues—in fact, 1.6 times that of high-income participants. Women experienced the largest negative effects of temperature on mental health. Those facing the largest risk? Low-income women—with risk twice that of high-income men.

It is now more important than ever to do what you can to stop climate change for your health (which includes the health of this planet!)

Wondering what simple steps you can take? How about joining your local community in climate change efforts? October means voting is around the corner, and heading to the polls November 6 to vote is one of the biggest impacts we can each have on climate change.

Perhaps the most important tip? Know that every little bit matters. And a lot of the ways you can help—creating community by carpooling to work, eating low-waste healthy leftovers for lunch—can help your mental health in the short term too.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Caroline Muggia
Caroline Muggia mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia has a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College. She received her E-RYT with Yoga Works and is a graduate of the Institute for Integrative...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Korin Miller
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Integrative Health

Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Sarah Regan
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like
Functional Food

The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.
The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last
Integrative Health

Taking Baths Could Promote Heart Health (As If We Need Another Reason)

Sarah Regan
Taking Baths Could Promote Heart Health (As If We Need Another Reason)
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Spirituality

3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future
Mental Health

7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas

Julie Nguyen
7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/climate-change-mental-health

Your article and new folder have been saved!