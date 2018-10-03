6 Things You Need To Know Today (October 3, 2018)

And we have sudden dips in blood sugar levels to thank for it. A new study published in the Journal of Pharmacology observed the behavior of rats who were injected with water or a glucose blocker to cause low blood sugar. “I was skeptical when people would tell me that they get grouchy if they don’t eat—but now I believe it,” the study’s lead author said. “We found evidence a change in glucose level can have a lasting effect on mood.” (WKRN)