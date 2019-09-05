These New Art Exhibitions Want To Help You To Act On Climate Change

By definition, art is something that is meant to be appreciated for its beauty or emotional power. Visual art can evoke feelings that are quick, intense, and sometimes hard to explain. It can also express ideas that may be too complicated or abstract for other mediums. Climate change is one of the most complex problems of our time, in part because it's so difficult to communicate. As writers, activists, and educators struggle to sum it up using the written word, artists like Shine are finding engaging ways to portray it visually.

According to Susan Clayton, M.S., Ph.D., a professor who has studied the psychological processes keeping people from taking environmental action, many of us find it difficult to grasp the threat of climate change until we see or feel it firsthand. We're predisposed to think that it's not an urgent problem since it's not something we feel urgently. "It is hard to visualize abstract and long-term challenges," Clayton said an article for mbg, "and in some ways this requires us to suppress our more instinctual inclinations." Art is one thing that can make the issue feel more relevant by placing it in the here and now.

Museums and public art installations do this on a large scale. "The arts and culture represent one of the few areas in our society where people can come together to share an experience even if they see the world in radically different ways," artist Olafur Eliasson writes for the World Economic Forum of art's power to change the world.

The environmental art scene has heated up (no pun intended) since mbg first reported on its rise in 2017. Here's a peek into some of its latest exhibitions: