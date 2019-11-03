Donating On A Budget: 5 Clever Ways To Give $$$ Without Going Broke

One year, I committed to making a donation anytime I was asked by a friend to support their cause or when I was asked to "round up" at the register. Guess what? I didn't miss the money at the end of the year. Actually, I felt pretty damn good seeing that I had donated more in one year than I ever had in my life.

Maybe you want to start giving more frequently, or perhaps it's the season that inspires you to open your wallet; whatever the case, here are five unexpected ways to give that pack all of the feel-goods and won't break the bank.