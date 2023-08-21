Consider your space: When shopping for an infrared sauna, consider how big of a cabinet you’re going to want. Will this be your private sanctuary or a place to chat about your day with loved ones? Maybe you don’t have the space for a permanent option at all, in which case there are several portable sauna picks to consider.

Added features: Both brands include the basic bells and whistles, like a built-in stereo and chromotherapy lights. For most people, that’s likely enough! But if you’re hoping to truly trick out your sauna—either in the near term or down the line—you may want to investigate the optional add-ons from both brands and let that guide your choice.

Far vs. full-spectrum infrared: Most sauna goers are content with far infrared wavelengths. However, some people may seek the added near and mid infrared wavelengths included in full-spectrum saunas, which are reported to have cellular and anti-inflammatory benefits. If you’re not sure which is a better fit for you, you can always speak with your healthcare provider.

Warranty: Saunas are a serious piece of equipment, and there’s a strong chance you’ll need help from the brand at some point with a repair. Consider the warranty offerings of each brand to know what your coverage will be in the case that your cabinet or portable sauna needs a tune up.