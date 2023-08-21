Clearlight Vs. Sunlighten: Which At-Home Sauna Is Best? (+ Our Top Picks From Each)
The attention around infrared saunas has boomed in the last decade. Be it a sauna blanket, mat, or walk-in sauna, it seems like everyone is jumping at the chance to bring the benefits of infrared heat into their home.
If you're among the wellness enthusiasts who have chosen to invest in an at-home sauna, you've likely come across these two top brands. When comparing Clearlight vs. Sunlighten, both offer a variety of models made with high quality materials. So, how do you decide which brand is best for you?
What is Clearlight?
California-based brand Clearlight is one of the largest sauna names in the business. Focused on a variety of luxury designs and custom-build options, they offer both in-home and outdoor infrared saunas, as well as a portable option.
All Clearlight sauna cabinets use eco-certified wood and each model is ETL safety certified. And their heaters are third-party tested for extremely low levels of EMF and ELF (extremely low frequency) radiation.
Clearlight sauna options
Clearlight offers two main sauna cabin models: the Clearlight Premier (the brand's far-infrared model) and the Clearlight Sanctuary, which offers full-spectrum wavelengths. Both saunas are available in basswood or mahogany—and the Sanctuary line also offers some outdoor-specific models.
Clearlight also has a portable far infrared sauna that uses an infrared mat and a curved dome. You can opt for the entire set or purchase an infrared mat separately.
Clearlight pricing & warranty
Clearlight’s pricing is only available once you’ve submitted your email and phone number. While I didn’t get a follow-up call or text from Clearlight, I did receive three emails in one hour (I’ll take it over a phone call!).
The brand's far infrared models are less expensive than the full-spectrum models and, based on our inquiry, start at around $5,300. The price for each model varies depending on whether you choose basswood or mahogany, the latter being the more expensive option. Their portable sauna option starts at around $2,900.
All Clearlight’s saunas are covered by a limited lifetime warranty on the cabin, as well as factory-installed wiring, audio, and heating units. However, some labor is only covered for 7 years, and outdoor units are only covered for 5 years. In any case, it’s always best to read the full details of the warranty.
Clearlight pros & cons
Pros:
- Low EMF & ELF technology
- Designated models for outdoor use
- Can choose between mahogany and basswood for each model
- Lifetime warranty is more extensive than other brands
Cons:
- Pricing is only available upon request
- Not many constructive reviews to lean on
- Outdoor units have a different warranty
What is Sunlighten?
Sunlighten is based in Overland Park, Kansas and has been around since 1999. Today, they offer four different far infrared sauna options: three are cabinet models for permanent in-home use, and one is a portable sauna that’s easy to stow away. The brand also offers a custom cabinet option where you can work with a designer to build a sauna specifically for your space. Plus, they sell a few sauna accessories, such as towels, pillows and cushions, and cleaning supplies.
One standout feature of Sunlighten is their commitment to transparency in their manufacturing and using non-toxic, sustainably-sourced materials. They use third-party testing to ensure that their carbon heaters are safe, their cabinets are low in VOCs, and their infrared technology is low in EMFs. Plus, their cabinet designs use a magnetic sealing system that makes for easy assembly and a clean, screw-free look.
Sunlighten sauna options
As we mentioned above, Sunlighten has three cabinet-style infrared saunas to choose from and one portable model. The cabinet designs offer either far infrared wavelengths, full-spectrum wavelengths, or a customizable blend with red light therapy, depending on the model you choose. We’ll dig deeper into the details of each sauna below.
Sunlighten pricing & warranty
As with Clearlight, Sunlighten's pricing is only available once you’ve supplied your email and phone number. A word of warning: after I filled out a form to learn about pricing they called me five times and texted me once in under an hour. Yikes.
Based on our inquiry, Sunlighten's pricing is only available once you’ve supplied your email and phone number. A word of warning: after I filled out a form to learn about pricing they called me five times and texted me once in under an hour. Yikes. most basic, single-person cabinet costs around $5,000 and the portable model costs around $3,200. Pricing for the more elaborate models isn’t available online (the brand says pricing will vary based on your location), so you’ll need to be willing to speak with a sales rep on the phone. Sunlighten also offers financing options and runs promotions around major holidays.
Sunlighten offers a “limited lifetime warranty” on residential saunas, but “lifetime” is a bit of a misnomer. It covers up to 7 years on cabinetry and heaters, 3 years on controls, and 1 year on the stereo.
Sunlighten pros & cons
Pros:
- Several models to choose from with varying infrared options
- Uses sustainably-sourced, 100% solid wood in their cabinet designs
- Third party tests for VOCs and EMFs
- Product visualizer tool uses AR on your smartphone so you can see the unit in your space
Cons:
- Pricing is available upon request, but not for all models
- Brand calls and texts (a lot) after you submit pricing request
- Some reviews say the heat up time is longer than other brands
- Several reviews mention faulty controllers or wiring
- Cannot be used outside
A look at Clearlight & Sunlighten saunas:
Clearlight Premier Series
Heat source:Far infrared
Capacity:1 - 5 people
Max temperature:125 degrees Fahrenheit
Warranty:Lifetime for parts, 7 years for labor, 1 year for waterproof cover
Clearlight’s most basic sauna option is a far infrared cabinet made from Eco-Certified basswood or mahogany (you can choose when ordering your sauna). The Premier Series uses far infrared wavelengths to provide temperatures up to 125 degrees Fahrenheit and includes a sound system, chromotherapy lights, and added ELF shielding.
The Premier Series is available in five different sizes, ranging from a single person capacity to five-person capacity. Plus, they offer several add-ons, like vibration resonance therapy, a seat cushion, or added red light therapy panels.
Clearlight Sanctuary Series
Heat source:Full-spectrum infrared
Capacity:1 - 5 people
Max temperature:125 degrees Fahrenheit
Warranty:Lifetime for parts, 7 years for labor, 1 year for waterproof cover
The Sanctuary Series, Clearlight’s full-spectrum saunas, come in a wide range of sizes and use cases. From a single person sauna to an ADA-compliant design, they offer multiple shapes and sizes of their high-end cabinet to accommodate up to 5 people.. There’s even a Sanctuary cabinet intended for a yoga mat, so you can flow in the heat if you choose.
Like the Premier Series, these upgraded saunas have a sound system and chromotherapy lights. They also are compatible with a smartphone app so you can control your sauna’s heat and sound system via your personal device. And, best of all, the Sanctuary Series is available in outdoor-friendly models that are designed with durability in mind.
Advertisement
Clearlight The Curve
Heat source:Far infrared
Capacity:1 person
Max temperature:125 degrees Fahrenheit
Warranty:7 year limited warranty
The Curve is Clearlight’s portable sauna option that combines an Amethyst-lined PEMF mat and a dome-shaped cover. You can slide the domes to accommodate your height and, with an attached control panel on a snazzy solid wood stand, you can adjust the temperature of each of the domes separately, as well as the mat.
This design is great for folks who don’t have the space for a permanent sauna cabinet, as you can pack it away when not in use. Plus, if the PEMF mat is enough for you to get a solid sweat on, you can choose to purchase it separately.
Sunlighten Signature Series
Heat source:Far infrared
Capacity:1 - 4 people
Max temperature:150 degrees Fahrenheit
Warranty:7 years on cabinetry and heaters; 3 years on controls; 1 year on stereo
Available in eucalyptus or basswood designs, this far infrared cabinet includes a sound system, chromotherapy and, of course, Sunlighten’s carbon-coated infrared heaters. It’s a straightforward construction that features a simple control panel in the interior where you can adjust the temperature, control your audio (this can also be controlled from your device via Bluetooth), and change the color of the LED lights.
The Signature Series has four options to choose from, with capacity to accommodate 1, 2, 3, or 4 people.
Advertisement
Sunlighten Amplify Series
Heat source:Full-spectrum infrared
Capacity:2 - 3 people
Max temperature:165 degrees Fahrenheit
Warranty:7 years on cabinetry and heaters; 3 years on controls; 1 year on stereo
Sunlighten’s Amplify saunas have a similar design to the Signature Series (above) but use full-spectrum infrared wavelengths, which means they include both far, near, and mid infrared light. Not only does this pick offer, well, the full spectrum of infrared therapy, but it gets hotter than the Signature saunas with a max temp of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
Like the Signature series, the two Amplify options (which accommodate either two or three people) are available in either basswood or eucalyptus designs. They also offer a built-in sound system, control panel, and chromotherapy LED lights.
Sunlighten mPulse Series
Heat source:Far, mid, and near infrared wavelengths
Capacity:1 - 5 people
Max temperature:150 degrees Fahrenheit
Warranty:7 years on cabinetry and heaters; 3 years on controls; 1 year on stereo
Sunlighten’s mPulse series uses a mixture of far, mid, and infrared wavelengths, as well as red light therapy to create a customizable sauna experience. You’ll select one of six pre-programed sessions that offer precise combinations of the different wavelengths to help you achieve your sauna goals, whether that’s muscle recovery or detoxification.
In addition to a sound system and LED lights, the mPulse series includes a tablet where you can watch your favorite streamers or listen to podcasts. And, as with the Signature Series, there are multiple size options to choose from, the largest holding up to five people.
Advertisement
Sunlighten Solo System Portable Sauna
Heat source:Far infrared
Capacity:1 person
Max temperature:150 degrees Fahrenheit
Warranty:7 years on heaters; 3 years on controllers; 1 year on heater fabric and memory foam mat
The Sunlighten Solo System Portable Sauna includes a memory foam mat and two domes that slide over your body to provide far-infrared heat and chromotherapy via LED lights. With five infrared heaters in the domes and four in the mat, you can use the attached console to set a timer and adjust the temperature up to 150 degrees. After use, the lightweight mat folds up and the domes stack together for easy storage.
Clearlight vs. Sunlighten: Our verdict
If you’re on a budget, go with Sunlighten.
Of course, it’s still a large investment, but Sunlighten’s basic models are slightly less expensive than Clearlight’s. The lowest-priced quote we received from Sunlighten was for the basic 1-person far infrared sauna at $4,999, while the quote for the basic 1-person far infrared sauna from Clearlight was $5,299.
If you’re seeking a portable sauna, you could go with either brand.
Both brands make a far infrared sauna that is designed to be packed up and stowed away when not in use. They both use a mat-and-dome design with their own sets of pros and cons. For example, Clearlight's (called The Curve) includes an amethyst infrared PEMF mat that you can use with or without the dome. Sunlighten's (called the Solo System) is a little less design-friendly, but it includes chromotherapy lighting.
Just note that our pricing guidance flips here: Clearlight’s portable far infrared sauna is less expensive (quoted at $2,899) than Sunlighten's (quoted at $3,199).
If EMFs are a concern, you could go with either brand.
Both Clearlight and Sunlighten's saunas use third party testing to ensure the EMF (electromagnetic field) levels of their heaters are less than 1 mG. And both brands test for ELF (extremely low frequency) radiation, which many other sauna brands don’t mention.
If outdoor use is your goal, go with Clearlight.
None of Sunlighten's sauna options are intended for outdoor use, and doing so will likely compromise your warranty.
Clearlight, on the other hand, offers outdoor-specific models of their Sanctuary Series. They use mahogany on the inside and a more durable engineered wood on the outside for weather protection. Clearlight's regular cabinet saunas are also cleared for outdoor use as long as you use them with their waterproof cover and live in an environment that doesn’t drop below 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
How to choose between Clearlight vs. Sunlighten
Consider your space: When shopping for an infrared sauna, consider how big of a cabinet you’re going to want. Will this be your private sanctuary or a place to chat about your day with loved ones? Maybe you don’t have the space for a permanent option at all, in which case there are several portable sauna picks to consider.
Added features: Both brands include the basic bells and whistles, like a built-in stereo and chromotherapy lights. For most people, that’s likely enough! But if you’re hoping to truly trick out your sauna—either in the near term or down the line—you may want to investigate the optional add-ons from both brands and let that guide your choice.
Far vs. full-spectrum infrared: Most sauna goers are content with far infrared wavelengths. However, some people may seek the added near and mid infrared wavelengths included in full-spectrum saunas, which are reported to have cellular and anti-inflammatory benefits. If you’re not sure which is a better fit for you, you can always speak with your healthcare provider.
Warranty: Saunas are a serious piece of equipment, and there’s a strong chance you’ll need help from the brand at some point with a repair. Consider the warranty offerings of each brand to know what your coverage will be in the case that your cabinet or portable sauna needs a tune up.
FAQ:
Are Clearlight saunas far infrared?
Clearlight’s Premier Series models, as well as their portable model (called The Curve) and their infrared mat, use far infrared wavelengths. They also make a line of full-spectrum infrared saunas, called the Sanctuary Series.
Is Sunlighten sauna FDA approved?
No. Sunlighten’s products are deemed General Wellness products by the FDA, which are not subject to the administration’s regulation.
Is Jacuzzi the same as Clearlight?
As of a 2017 licensing partnership, Clearlight manufactures saunas under the Jacuzzi name. That means that when you see an infrared sauna sold by Jacuzzi, it’s a Clearlight model.
The takeaway
Both Clearlight and Sunlighten offer high quality saunas with a focus on safety and aesthetically-pleasing designs. To determine which is best for you, weigh the pros and cons of each and consider where and how you’d like to use your sauna. When in doubt, speak with your doctor about whether far or full-spectrum infrared heat is best for your health goals.
Looking for a more portable option? Check out our top sauna blanket picks.