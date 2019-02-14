If you've stepped into a Sephora lately, you know that cleansing oils are the cool new kids on the natural skin care block. But after years of being programmed to think we need all the suds to remove the grit and grime off our face, and that oil equals acne, it can be nerve-wracking to take the plunge.

So, just to be sure, we asked a few holistic skin care pros: Can everyone, regardless of their skin type, benefit from an oil cleanser? The answer: a resounding yes! If you pick the right one.

"Oil cleansing really helps dissolve dirt, makeup, sunblock, and blackheads. In fact, I especially like oil cleansers for oily, congested skin," says Britta Plug, holistic esthetician and mbg Collective member, who created this quick video showing how to oil cleanse the right way (hint: you should be using a washcloth!).

Turns out, cleansing oils have a similar chemical composition to the oil and debris that develops on the skin, so they're highly effective at dissolving and washing away these substances in a way that's non-irritating, explains Lauren E. Adams, M.D., a dermatologist with White Plains Hospital Physician Associates who's board-certified in lifestyle medicine.

That said, our experts warn that it's not a one-cleansing-oil-fits-all situation. There are basic guidelines that can help you find a cleansing oil product that supports your specific skin type: