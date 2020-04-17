The answer depends on the type of mask you're talking about. Take N95 respirator mask: This is a piece of personal protective equipment (PPE) that was created to shield people from outside germs in a hospital setting. It is designed to be worn once and then thrown away, and made from a blend of materials that can be difficult to clean. This is a major reason why we should reserve N95s for hospital workers who need them: This essential piece of equipment is in high demand and low supply around the world right now. While emerging research is finding that N95s can be decontaminated and reused two to three times using methods like UV light, dry heat, and vaporized hydrogen peroxide, trying to so from home is not recommended.

Cloth masks, on the other hand, shield other people from your germs. If you have the virus but are not showing symptoms, wearing a cloth mask in public can help keep you from spreading it. Whether your cloth mask is homespun or store-bought, chances are it's made from a single material that's relatively easy to wash. For these reasons, reusing and cleaning this type of mask is much less risky—for you and those you come in contact with.

While surgical masks fall into the same category as cloth masks, because of their flimsy material they should be used once and then thrown away.