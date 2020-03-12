mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

Clean At Sephora Goes Big & Bold With Clean Makeup

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
Exclusive: Clean At Sephora Goes Big & Bold With Clean Makeup

Graphic by mbg creative

March 12, 2020 — 15:30 PM

For so long, skin care was the core of clean beauty. It's where most of the innovation was, it's where much of the attention was paid, and it's the category that, well, had the most in terms of sheer numbers. One of the reasons this was likely true was that the kind of person who was interested in the clean, natural beauty space was also the kind of person who was more interested in skin itself—and less about covering it up. 

But as the movement continues to go mainstream, a more diverse group of beauty lovers enters the clean fold. Market research shows that 59% of women in the U.S. would be interested in trying new brands if they were clean, and 66% said they'd be interested in trying a new brand if it was natural. That's a lot of clean-curious consumers to account for. And some of them are likely just as interested in a long-wear mascara as a vitamin C serum. 

And so how are retailers and brands addressing this new consumer? Well, today the beauty giant Sephora announces a new campaign and strategy focused on their makeup offerings within their Clean at Sephora program—as well as growing the clean makeup selection and presence in stores. 

"Clean at Sephora has been around for two years, but what we're really focused on right now is expanding more into color and making that our focus," says Cindy Deily, vice president of skin care merchandising at Sephora. (Read all about the history of Clean at Sephora here.) "What we're so excited about is that there are just a number of products now that the texture, formulas, and performance are absolutely on par with their conventional counterparts." 

Why clean makeup is the industry's next big push.

"We're very much led by our client," says Alison Hahn, SVP, merchandising, color at Sephora. "And we started hearing rumblings that this is what our client wanted—plus with the success we have with clean skin care—it just became obvious that makeup is what we should pursue."

While it's still a smaller market than skin care (it will likely take a long time to close that gap), Clean at Sephora's color offerings are becoming more robust. Not only are they welcoming newer brands, like the buzzed-about Tower28 and Aether Beauty, but they're creating a platform for longtime favorite brands, like RMS and Bite Beauty, rapidly expanding the assortment of offerings. Currently they offer 172 clean makeup items from 11 brands.

"Yes, our clients dove into clean skin care first, but I believe that the demand for clean makeup has been out there for a while. There's a client out there who wants clean makeup," says Hahn. "The bottom line is that it is just harder to formulate clean makeup than it is clean skin care. Clean makeup is just complicated: It's more expensive to make because it's a newer category, it takes longer to formulate, and finally the pigment component makes it harder. But we're catching up, labs are catching up, and research and development is catching up." 

Take it from the brands themselves: "All beauty consumers are starting to care about ingredients, not just the uber-natural no-makeup makeup consumer. The mainstream full glam makeup girl is now concerned about the talc in her powders, the synthetic fragrance in her full coverage foundations, the aluminum in her metallic eye shadows, the parabens and mineral oil in her lip gloss, and so much more," says Annie Lawless, founder of Lawless Beauty, a Clean at Sephora brand known for their more glamorous aesthetic. "She still wants the high-performance, full-coverage, boldly pigmented makeup she is used to while avoiding the ingredients she is now learning might be questionable."

Of course, these questionable ingredients were (and are) used in makeup for a reason: They’re cheap and efficacious. "It is very hard to remove some of the chemical ingredients like carbon black, silicones, parabens, emulsifiers, and preservatives and achieve the same performance level as conventional favorites the consumer is used to," Lawless says. But as the demand grows, so does innovation: In the past year, clean makeup launches included foundations that had true coverage and staying power, eyeliners that flicked with ease, and blushes that melted into skin effortlessly.

Article continues below

The key to reaching clean-curious consumers? Going to them. 

Perhaps the most engaging part of Sephora's new push is the retail space they're giving clean makeup brands. "As beautiful and big as our website is, the majority of our sales at Sephora are still done in stores—brick and mortar are very important to us and for our buyers' experience," says Hahn. "It's our most important place to sell product, and we wanted to make sure that we had a good presence to build awareness."

This also lets people see the products up close. Makeup can be hard to shop for online, and to really get a sense of the color and color payoff, sometimes you need to see it in person. It just makes clean makeup more accessible and inviting—for those well versed in the space and those who just want to experiment with new, fun products. 

But it's not just being physically present; it's also about meeting them at various price points, needs, and wants. "People think that if you're interested in clean, you only want a no-makeup makeup 'natural look,' but when you look at people who are into wellness in general—whether it's someone who loves working out, how she eats, or what she puts on her skin—it's all types of people who are interested in those things," says Hahn. 

Up-and-coming brands saw this too: "There is a tendency in the clean beauty space to promote a very sophisticated, polished brand identity; unfortunately, that can sometimes feel alienating for the consumer. I thought it was important to create beautiful products that are not only clean but also accessibly priced and, most importantly, are fun to use," says Amy Liu, founder of Tower28. Her products are not only clean but are backed by the National Eczema Association. And while the brand is "safe" to use for just about anybody, they don't play it safe with colors, textures, or the overall look. "Our packaging was designed to bring a sense of playfulness and nostalgia to beauty, and we've found that approach really resonates with our fans."  

The bottom line:

When we used to think of the cliché Sephora devotee, a makeup-obsessed fan likely came to mind. But when Sephora made their Clean at Sephora seal and program, that perception started to switch. Sure, the smoky-eye shopper is still there, but so is a natural-leaning one. And with Sephora now putting their efforts into expanding clean makeup, it seems those worlds are starting to align. 

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Collagen Starts Declining In Your 20s + 5 Other Reasons You Lose It

Korin Miller
Collagen Starts Declining In Your 20s + 5 Other Reasons You Lose It
Beauty

Whole Foods Drops Its 5 Beauty & Wellness Trends To Watch For In 2020

Sarah Regan
Whole Foods Drops Its 5 Beauty & Wellness Trends To Watch For In 2020
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Mental Health

Curiosity Is A Superpower: Here's How To Use It To Combat Anxiety & Addiction

Jason Wachob
Curiosity Is A Superpower: Here's How To Use It To Combat Anxiety & Addiction
Integrative Health

The Solution That Ended My 20-Year Struggle With Sleep (When Nothing Else Worked)*

Colleen Wachob
The Solution That Ended My 20-Year Struggle With Sleep (When Nothing Else Worked)*
Integrative Health

The 4 Pressure Points An Acupuncturist Uses To Support Immunity

Paige Bourassa, DACM, L.Ac., RHN
The 4 Pressure Points An Acupuncturist Uses To Support Immunity
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

What Does It Really Mean To "Boost" Your Immunity? An MD Weighs In

Abby Moore
What Does It Really Mean To "Boost" Your Immunity? An MD Weighs In
Integrative Health

Want To Become A Morning Person? Here Are 8 Strategies To Wake Up Easier

Michelle Konstantinovsky
Want To Become A Morning Person? Here Are 8 Strategies To Wake Up Easier
Outdoors

Lovebug Effect: How Your Microbiome Makes You Want To Go Outside

Sarah Regan
Lovebug Effect: How Your Microbiome Makes You Want To Go Outside
Functional Food

From Canned To Grand: 8 Easy & Creative Recipes That Use Canned Food

Sarah Regan
From Canned To Grand: 8 Easy & Creative Recipes That Use Canned Food
Integrative Health

Why End-Of-Life Care Isn't Actually About Death, From A Hospice Doctor

Sunita Puri, M.D.
Why End-Of-Life Care Isn't Actually About Death, From A Hospice Doctor
Integrative Health

Sound Science: How Vibrations Can Heal Our Bodies At A Cellular Level

Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
Sound Science: How Vibrations Can Heal Our Bodies At A Cellular Level
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/clean-at-sephoras-next-big-push-clean-makeup-that-works

Your article and new folder have been saved!