Exclusive: Clean At Sephora Goes Big & Bold With Clean Makeup

For so long, skin care was the core of clean beauty. It's where most of the innovation was, it's where much of the attention was paid, and it's the category that, well, had the most in terms of sheer numbers. One of the reasons this was likely true was that the kind of person who was interested in the clean, natural beauty space was also the kind of person who was more interested in skin itself—and less about covering it up.

But as the movement continues to go mainstream, a more diverse group of beauty lovers enters the clean fold. Market research shows that 59% of women in the U.S. would be interested in trying new brands if they were clean, and 66% said they'd be interested in trying a new brand if it was natural. That's a lot of clean-curious consumers to account for. And some of them are likely just as interested in a long-wear mascara as a vitamin C serum.

And so how are retailers and brands addressing this new consumer? Well, today the beauty giant Sephora announces a new campaign and strategy focused on their makeup offerings within their Clean at Sephora program—as well as growing the clean makeup selection and presence in stores.

"Clean at Sephora has been around for two years, but what we're really focused on right now is expanding more into color and making that our focus," says Cindy Deily, vice president of skin care merchandising at Sephora. (Read all about the history of Clean at Sephora here.) "What we're so excited about is that there are just a number of products now that the texture, formulas, and performance are absolutely on par with their conventional counterparts."