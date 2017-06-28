The Surprising Reason This Man Is Swimming Through Your Sewage

Over the course of 25 days this spring, Christopher Swain battled sludge, sewage, and storms to complete the 100-mile swim from Montauk to Manhattan. And it wasn't because he lost a bet. The 49-year-old has braved Superfund sites for years—all in the name of clean water.

Swain uses these Herculean tests of his strength, endurance, and gag reflex as his form of environmental advocacy. In traversing these polluted waters, he hopes to show people how dirty they actually are and inspire them to take action. He'll don his trash-covered wetsuit until NYC has water that's clean enough for others swim alongside him every day.

I spoke to the audacious activist about how bad our trash problem has become, what we can do to help, and the unwavering love affair with the water that keeps him going.