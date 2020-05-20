.

mindbodygreen’s grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate is the only chocolate collagen powder I've ever tried that isn't sugar-loaded and overly saccharine. It tastes smooth, yet rich—and adds just enough of the premium cocoa flavor you're looking for. It contains only the cleanest ingredients, like organic Peruvian cocoa and coconut sugar, with no unpleasant aftertaste.

I can see firsthand how this blend of collagen, biotin, L-glutamine, hyaluronic acid, vitamins C, and vitamin E has made my naturally thin strands thicker, supported new growth after stress-related hair loss, and majorly hydrated my skin. Even my coworkers have commented on my newfound healthy glow through our weekly Zoom calls.

I definitely recommend this powder to any chocolate devotee, like myself, who wants to support their skin and hair health. I know that even when we move back to a more "normal" life, I know that I’ll continue to de-stress by turning the oven on and mixing a big bowl of ingredients that not only nourish my mental well-being, but also nourish my skin and hair from the inside-out.