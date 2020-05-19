Food With Benefits: A Chia Seed Chocolate Collagen Pudding Recipe That's Good For Skin
Cool, decadent, light—this chocolate chia seed pudding infused with collagen peptides is all of those things and more. The chia seed pudding base is rich and creamy, while the coconut yogurt whipped topping is airy and refreshing. As for the "more"? Well, that's thanks to the collagen powder.
Collagen powders are best known for their beauty-enhancing benefits—studies show that hydrolyzed collagen powder can promote strong nails, skin firmness, and moisture levels.* mbg's grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate has additional good for you ingredients, like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, to further support skin health.* The delicious flavor adds a smooth, subtle sweetness to the pudding. Made with premium organic Peruvian cocoa and coconut sugar, it only contains the cleanest of ingredients, with no aftertaste.
Chocolate Collagen Sesame Chia Pudding With Whipped Coconut Yogurt & Sesame Brittle
Yields: 2 servings
Cooktime: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. black sesame seeds
- 2 Tbsp. monk fruit sweetener
- Pinch of salt
- 1 cup coconut milk
- 6 Tbsp. mbg grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate
- 4 Tbsp. chia seeds
Directions
- In a bowl, stir together chia seeds and mbg grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate and set aside.
- In a small pot, whisk together sesame seeds, monk fruit sweetener, salt and coconut milk and bring to just a simmer. Pour over chia mixture and whisk until fully incorporated.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight.
- Serve with a dollop of whipped coconut yogurt and sesame brittle.
Whipped Coconut Yogurt
Yields: 1 cup
Ingredients
- 1 cup plain coconut yogurt
- 2 Tbsp. monk fruit sweetener or coconut sugar
Directions
In a bowl, whisk together coconut yogurt and sweetener until light and fluffy. Use immediate or store in an airtight container in the fridge.
Sesame Brittle
Yields: ½ cup or so
Cooktime: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- ½ cup maple syrup
- 2 Tbsp. Sesame seeds
Directions
In a small saucepan, bring maple syrup to a simmer and allow to reach to hard candy stage (310 degrees), about 10 minutes. Stir in sesame seeds and immediately pour onto silicone sheet and spread out into a thin layer with an offset spatula. Allow to cool completely and break into small pieces.
Recipe by Tyna Hoang.