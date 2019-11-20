For their first venture out of the yogurt aisle, Chobani's oat milk will be offered in classic plain, extra creamy, vanilla, and chocolate beverage options. And for anyone who enjoys oat milk in their coffee or tea, there's a barista blend coming in December designed especially for steaming.

But Chobani isn't neglecting their roots with this newest release: Yogurt is also a big part of the rollout. Oat-based yogurt cups in vanilla, strawberry vanilla, blueberry pomegranate, and peach mandarin are coming to yogurt aisles nationwide. They're also running with the success of their dairy "Flip" yogurts in a variety of flavors, making oat-based breakfast even simpler than the already very simple overnight oats.

According to their website, these new products begin with non-GMO, organic, gluten-free oats harvested in Canada, which are then naturally dried and milled. "When we say better food for more people, that includes those looking for nondairy products," says the brand.

This isn't the brand's first foray into plant-based yogurt alternatives. Earlier this year, they released coconut-based yogurts and drinks. But we're especially excited to give this a try as oat products tend to offer more sustainable and mostly healthy plant-based dairy alternatives.

Can't wait for these to hit shelves in January? There are plenty of other brands offering plant-based yogurt options, and we have some favorites for you to try.