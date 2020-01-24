Do We Smell A *Metal* Rat? 2 Pros & A Con Of The Lunar New Year Animal

In parts of India, the rat is associated with Ganesh, the "remover of obstacles." Rats are industrious creatures who can find their way through any maze, and they never forget a navigation route once they've learned it. If you need to bone up your skillset, you'll be a sharp and fast learner in 2020.

The stabilizing metal influence brings some rigidity to a Rat year, keeping you focused on your goals without wavering. Just be careful not to slip into workaholic patterns as you tirelessly obsess over whatever you're building. Watch for inflexibility, too. Sometimes, it's actually smart to take a few steps back on the game board to assess your progress before engaging in further production. The Year of the Metal Rat can certainly attract financial abundance; just try not to burn as fast as you earn! Curatorial Rat years give us a passion for objects of "practical luxury." In 2020, we'll want everything fluffed and styled, and our tastes will run toward the haute end of the spectrum. If something is both useful and beautiful, it will be hard to resist!