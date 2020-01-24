mindbodygreen

Do We Smell A *Metal* Rat? 2 Pros & A Con Of The Lunar New Year Animal

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Year of the Rat 2020: Pros and Cons of the Lunar New Year Animal

January 24, 2020 — 13:23 PM

Welcome to the rat race! 2020 is the Year of the Metal Rat, a fast-paced cycle meant for living large and doing everything with the flair of an Instagram superstar.

The resourceful rodent is the first sign in the Chinese zodiac, setting a fresh 12-year cycle in motion with the Year of the Metal Rat. Expect to feel a renewed sense of excitement and possibility as soon as the Chinese New Year begins on January 25! A Year of the Metal Rat is meant for dreaming and doing. Since metal is a conductor of electricity, you'll have lots of energy at your behest to get creative plans in motion. Starting is the hardest part. Once you initiate action, you'll be a #CantStopWontStop force of nature, much like a high-voltage current pulsing through a wire.

Pro: Achievement is a huge focus during the Year of the Metal Rat, and you may find yourself juggling more than you realized was possible.

In parts of India, the rat is associated with Ganesh, the "remover of obstacles." Rats are industrious creatures who can find their way through any maze, and they never forget a navigation route once they've learned it. If you need to bone up your skillset, you'll be a sharp and fast learner in 2020.

The stabilizing metal influence brings some rigidity to a Rat year, keeping you focused on your goals without wavering. Just be careful not to slip into workaholic patterns as you tirelessly obsess over whatever you're building. Watch for inflexibility, too. Sometimes, it's actually smart to take a few steps back on the game board to assess your progress before engaging in further production. The Year of the Metal Rat can certainly attract financial abundance; just try not to burn as fast as you earn! Curatorial Rat years give us a passion for objects of "practical luxury." In 2020, we'll want everything fluffed and styled, and our tastes will run toward the haute end of the spectrum. If something is both useful and beautiful, it will be hard to resist!

Pro: In the love department, the Year of the Metal Rat can be sensual and romantic.

Be proactive about igniting that first spark, knowing that once you're in the mood, things could go from lukewarm to exothermic pretty quickly. Sharing decadent meals, enjoying high-end vacations, and stepping out in style as a couple will be pure bliss.

Jealousy may become an issue, however, as Rat years make us prone to possessiveness. Don't go chewing holes in relationships because you're feeling insecure or threatened. Love is blind, but anger can be even more obfuscating. If you start to lose perspective, reach out to people who can talk you out of that sticky trap. By the same token, you will need greater amounts of reassurance in order to feel secure about love this year. Any partner who's unwilling to provide that should earn a red flag. Fortunately, the metal influence will stabilize many of our connections in 2020. 

Con: On the downside, rat years can make us prone to worrying.

In 2020, you may struggle to feel financially secure...even if your bank balance tells a different story. If you're going to splurge, shop around and find the best possible price. Getting a "steal" will help curb some of that unfounded buyer's remorse. Or lean into the Rat's resourcefulness, turning trash (salvaged, vintage, or gently used pieces) into treasure with creative upcycling.

Communal rats are excellent at sharing. When it makes sense, you could pool funds for a joint purchase and co-own a decadent object with a few friends. A service like Rent the Runway, which offers subscription-based rental of designer clothing (like a high-fashion library!) was made for stylish-but-sensible Rat years.

Rats are associated with the Western sign of Sagittarius, which is known for its honesty and wisdom. In 2020, everyone will have advice to share, like a self-appointed Oprah-on-demand. The metal element blesses us with superpowers that can expedite transformation. Organize your personal "rat pack" of gurus and advisers—and find the people who need your precious pro tips. There's strength (and magic!) in numbers this year.

