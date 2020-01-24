Flushed Cheeks After A Glass Of Wine? This MD Knows Exactly Why

But another reason you might leave a party with flushed cheeks, according to Berzin, is because alcohol, quite literally, warms you up.

“Alcohol interrupts your body's ability to get to its ideal lower resting body temperature and lower heart rate that you need to reach deep sleep,” Berzin says.

That’s exactly why, she adds, having a cocktail can result in a poor night’s sleep. While you might think having a nightcap can help you feel sleepy (it's called a nightcap, after all), Berzin notes the alcohol will keep your heart rate and body temperature up, making it more difficult to reach that deep, quality night’s sleep we desperately need.

“Your body can't cool off, and it can't get to that lower resting heart rate,” she says. “So for some people who are drinking, the alcohol can basically heat you up.”

So, if you have a lighter version of those flushed cheeks (perhaps less of a blotchy reaction and more of a post-yoga glow), that’s probably why.