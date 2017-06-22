Are $200 Running Shoes Better Than $35 Ones? We Tried 'Em—Here's What We Discovered

The first thing I noticed when I laced up these sneakers was how lightweight they were—even lighter than the Ultraboost. I know having proper support is important when running, but there was something refreshing about wearing such light shoes.

I wore the Poise shoe for a few three-mile runs, and there's no question that they weren't as supportive as the more expensive pair. I definitely felt the shock of the pavement a bit more, and the sole felt thin—but other than the fact that the fabric wasn't quite as breathable (the material is 83% polyester), which was tough in the summer heat, the overall experience of running them wasn't very different.

And truth be told, I found the experience of walking in them more enjoyable than I did the Ultraboost. So if you're looking for a great walking shoe, I highly recommend this one.