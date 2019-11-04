New Study Finds Deep Sleep Washes Your Brain & May Prevent Alzheimer's

At mbg, we know how important sleep is for our well-being. Our modern lifestyles might keep us from getting in the recommended eight hours every night, but time and time again, research shows us how important our circadian rhythms are for our health—from our gut microbiome to weight loss to overall brain health. In terms of the latter, it can be difficult to understand what parts of our brain are benefiting from sleep—and how these processes work.

A new study published in the journal Science, however, is now able to explain how our brains wash away toxins as we sleep. Experts have already discussed how our brains go through a "self-cleaning" process as we get some much-needed shut-eye, which is why a good night's sleep is most likely to give you way better results than that grueling "all-nighter."

This study, however, is the first one to show how cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) washes through the brain during sleep, removing waste and making space for this cleanup process.

Researchers also found that CSF is closely related to slowing brain-wave activity and blood flow. As we age, our brains generate fewer slow waves, which also reduces this rush of CSF. If this fluid doesn't wash away toxins while we sleep, waste can build up in our brains and ultimately cause cognitive decline.