I have always lived in places in places with, let’s say, harsh winters. From late November to even the lagging days of March, I was to expect unreasonably low temperatures, sharp winds, and often some snowfall. (March is even being generous, as when I lived in Wisconsin an April or early May surprise snowstorm was never out of the question.) This meant that every year I gear up for winter with the appropriate skin care essentials: Thicker face cream, heavy duty hair mask, hand cream with me at all times, and more lip balms than you can count.

The lips, in my opinion, tend to be some of the most annoying: No matter what I do, or how much I layer, I’m somehow never exempt from cracks and peeling. Perhaps winter dry lips were just my lot in skin care life?

This year, however, feels different. Why? I’ve been taking my nr+ from mindbodygreen, a supplement that keeps my skin sufficiently hydrated.*