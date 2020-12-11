This Supplement Is The Surprising Fix For Your Dry Winter Lips
I have always lived in places in places with, let’s say, harsh winters. From late November to even the lagging days of March, I was to expect unreasonably low temperatures, sharp winds, and often some snowfall. (March is even being generous, as when I lived in Wisconsin an April or early May surprise snowstorm was never out of the question.) This meant that every year I gear up for winter with the appropriate skin care essentials: Thicker face cream, heavy duty hair mask, hand cream with me at all times, and more lip balms than you can count.
The lips, in my opinion, tend to be some of the most annoying: No matter what I do, or how much I layer, I’m somehow never exempt from cracks and peeling. Perhaps winter dry lips were just my lot in skin care life?
This year, however, feels different. Why? I’ve been taking my nr+ from mindbodygreen, a supplement that keeps my skin sufficiently hydrated.*
mindbodgyreen’s nr+ does a lot: It helps promote longevity and cellular health through nicotinamide riboside, aids in fighting free radicals and managing inflammation via astaxanthin, and tends to oxidative stress via the adaptogen rhodiola. So how exactly is it keeping my skin—even my always dry lips—hydrated? Phytoceramides.
Ceramides are polar lipids that are naturally found in your body. They help make up the barrier between the outside environment and our body, locking in moisture and protecting our skin from damage. Without them, or without a sufficient amount rather, water can seep through the dermal layers and evaporate into dry hair, a process called transepidermal water loss.
Ceramides, like many things, deplete with age. They can also become damaged through various mechanisms, like overly harsh skin care routines and lifestyle factors. So while they are naturally present in your body, many experts encourage you to replenish them so you can strengthen your skin barrier function.
One of the most effective ways to do that is by supplementing with phytoceramides. (Enter, the aforementioned nr+.) For example, in one study, participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration. And you might not even have to wait that long for results; in another participants saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.
If you are suffering from dry skin (hello, cracked lips!) this supplement might be your answer. Participants who took ceramide supplements saw improvements in as little as two weeks. Seriously, it’s like a lip balm that you eat.