mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

The Process That Causes Allergic Reactions May Be Critical For Our Survival

Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor By Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia is a writer, environmental advocate, and registered yoga teacher (E-RYT) with a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College.
The Process That Causes Allergic Reactions May Be Critical For Our Survival

Image by Boris Jovanovic / Stocksy

October 13, 2018 — 9:15 AM

It is pretty obvious that our bodies are incredibly adaptable to our circumstances, but new research suggests that even our allergies can be a sign of strength, not weakness.

It turns out, the process that elicits an allergic reaction (ugh) is actually lifesaving. During an allergic reaction, mast cells release a chemical called histamine; this is what creates annoying symptoms like sneezing or a runny nose—the exact symptoms that allergy medications work hard to block. Daniele Piomelli, Ph.D., who led the study, tells ScienceDaily the "bad guys" in allergies may not be so bad—in fact, they are necessary.

The study, which came out of the University of California, Irvine, found that during periods of fasting or any strenuous situation without food, the body releases histamine from mast cells in the gut. This chemical prompts the release of oleoylethanolamide (OEA). Previously, scientists were under the impression that the main role of OEA was to prevent feelings of hunger, but this study found that OEA actually triggers the creation and release of ketone bodies, molecules critical to keeping the brain active during any time that our bodies are in survival mode.

No need to get bogged down in the nitty-gritty details to understand how cool this is, though—all you need to know is that mast cells, histamine, and OEA allow us to do super-human things like run marathons and function without food for longer periods of time. Not that we always want to put ourselves in these situations, but if you do find yourself in survival mode—even if that just means dealing with itchy eyes or a runny nose while spending an afternoon in a park—you can thank your body for keeping you alive.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Caroline Muggia
Caroline Muggia mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia has a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College. She received her E-RYT with Yoga Works and is a graduate of the Institute for Integrative...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Mental Health

10 Mental Health Resources & Initiatives That Support People Of Color

Kristine Thomason
10 Mental Health Resources & Initiatives That Support People Of Color
$179.99 $143.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/cells-involved-in-allergic-reactions-are-critical-for-survival

Your article and new folder have been saved!