Have A Day, Week, Or Month? 3 Plans To Get Glowing Skin, From A Top Esthetician

One month till a huge event in your life is crunch time! But don’t worry—it’s not too late to completely transform your skin.

Your first step is twice-a-week exfoliation and hydration at home. Exfoliation is the key to glowing, clean skin, and I have told many people that a great exfoliator is a facial in a jar. Using one with both a scrub component and an acid/enzyme component makes it easy to use on all skin types. Scrub in areas where you feel you have a buildup of blackheads or clogged pores and then leave a thin layer on all over. Don’t forget your neck and décolletage! After all, that’s what usually shows when you are wearing a killer dress. Follow each exfoliation with a sheet mask, because it’s important to nourish and hydrate after resurfacing the skin.

I would not start a retinol serum this close to your big day. But don’t feel like you’re missing out. You can simply use a vitamin C serum at night for maximum repair and healing while you sleep. Vitamin C is a healing ingredient that we have at our disposal, and it’s agreeable with any skin type. I would invest in a good formula, because this is your one-month-away secret weapon. You will be glowing for miles!

Your daytime routine will be as follows: serum, moisture, and sunscreen. The other thing I want to stress to you is wear a hat! Not only can sun damage the skin and age us prematurely, but it will also completely destroy all the good you’ve done with your careful exfoliation and skin nourishing. Invest in a chic hat, and wear it every time you leave the house.

I would also consider giving yourself a lymphatic massage daily, which will ensure a de-puffed, relaxed, oxygenated, and glowing face. Doing it before bed helps you have a less puffy visage when you wake up, too. Don’t forget your eye area; it should get some de- puffing stimulation as well.

Finally, don’t forget about the skin that’s not on your face. Your skin is an organ, after all. I would start by dry brushing daily in the morning before jumping in the shower—you will see a difference in two weeks’ time. Finish with a nice body cream with antioxidants, cocoa butter, shea butter, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. These ingredients are great for keeping the skin supple, smooth, and glowing all over.