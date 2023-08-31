Skip to content
CBD Tea: How to Make the Perfect Cup

Brooke V.
August 31, 2023
Brooke V.
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws.

Hemp cannabidiol (CBD) may offer a range of potential health benefits, from supporting your body’s natural anti-inflammatory process to improving mood. And there are plenty of ways to add the supplement to your routine, like consuming gummies or sipping on a CBD-infused seltzer.

Another option is to add CBD oil to a soothing and comforting beverage: tea. CBD tea combines all the perks of tea with the calming effects of cannabidiol, creating a unique experience that promotes relaxation and well-being.

Find out how to make CBD oil tea, then compare the best CBD oils for tea on the market.

How to make CBD oil tea

Making tea using CBD oil is a simple and straightforward process. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you create a soothing cup of CBD-infused tea:

  1. Gather your ingredients: Your favorite tea leaves or tea bags (such as green tea, chamomile, or herbal blends). High-quality CBD oil (make sure it is specifically labeled for consumption). Water. Optional: sweeteners like honey, lemon, or sugar.
  2. Boil water: Fill a kettle or pot with fresh, cold water and bring it to a boil. The amount of water you use will depend on how many cups of tea you intend to make.
  3. Prepare your teapot or cup: While the water is boiling, place your desired amount of tea leaves or tea bags into a teapot or directly into your cup. If using a teapot, make sure it's large enough to hold the amount of water you're using.
  4. Add CBD oil: Once the water has boiled, remove it from the heat and let it sit for a minute or two to cool slightly. This will ensure that the boiling water doesn't degrade the CBD. Add the desired amount of CBD oil to your teapot or cup. The appropriate dosage will vary depending on the concentration of CBD in your oil and your personal preferences. It's best to start with a small amount and gradually increase as needed.
  5. Pour the water: Carefully pour the hot water over the tea leaves or tea bags in your teapot or cup. Allow the tea to steep for the recommended time according to the type of tea you're using. Steeping times may vary, so refer to the packaging or instructions for optimal results.
  6. Remove the tea leaves or tea bags: Once the desired steeping time is reached, remove the tea leaves or tea bags from the teapot or cup. You can use a strainer or simply lift the tea bags out.
  7. Customize your tea: If desired, add sweeteners like honey, sugar, or lemon to enhance the flavor. Stir gently to combine the ingredients.
  8. Enjoy your CBD tea: Pour the CBD-infused tea into your favorite mug or cup.

Remember, CBD affects people differently, so start with a low dose and gradually adjust as needed. Additionally, it's essential to source high-quality CBD oil from reputable brands to ensure purity and safety. On that note, here are six of the best products to use in your drink.

Our picks best CBD oil for tea:

Best variety: Penguin CBD Oil

view on Penguin

Pros:

  • Five strength options
  • Made from U.S.-grown hemp

Cons:

  • High cost per mg of CBD

Type:

Broad-spectrumFull-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 8.3 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 20 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 33.3 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 83.3 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.18

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Penguin CBD Oil comes in five different flavors, so you can choose an option that will complement your favorite type of tea. It’s also available with broad-spectrum hemp CBD (which doesn’t contain THC) or full-spectrum hemp CBD (which contains less than 0.3% THC by dry weight). Both contain other compounds of the hemp plant which may enhance the benefits of CBD, according to the entourage effect.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin sources its hemp CBD from Oregon farms.

Transparency: Penguin uses third-party testing. You can read the results here.

Best organic: Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil

view on Cornbread

Pros:

  • Low cost per mg of CBD
  • USDA certified organic

Cons:

  • No flavored option

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 50 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

15 to 30

Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:

$0.05

COAs:

Yes

Cornbread’s whole flower CBD oil has a USDA-organic certification, indicating that its ingredients are grown according to federal guidelines that address soil quality and the avoidance of potentially harmful substances. The CBD is available in moderate or strong potencies, and is unflavored.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Cornbread Hemp sources its ingredients from an organic farm in Kentucky.

Transparency: Cornbread Hemp does third-party testing. You can read its lab results here.

Best vegan: Elm & Rye Full Spectrum CBD Oil

view on Elm & Rye

Pros:

  • Low cost per mg of CBD
  • Full-spectrum

Cons:

  • No subscription discount option

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate, 33.33 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.04

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

No

With Elm & Rye’s CBD oil, you can add a moderate 33.3 mg dose of CBD to your tea. As a full-spectrum option, it may provide the entourage effect. Elm & Rye Full Spectrum CBD Oil is a relatively affordable option, with a price that works out to $0.04 per mg of CBD.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Elm & Rye does not have information about its ingredient sourcing on its site.

Transparency: Elm & Rye uses third-party testing. You can find the results for this product here.

Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics Broad-Spectrum CBD Tincture

view on Joy Organics

Pros:

  • Made from U.S.-sourced hemp
  • Simple ingredient list
  • USDA certified organic

Cons:

  • One flavor available

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 15 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 35 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 45 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 75 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:

$0.08

COAs:

Yes

Joy Organics’ CBD oil is USD -certified organic and has a simple ingredient list. It has a peppermint flavor that would work well with mint or chocolate teas. As a broad-spectrum option, it’s suited to those who want to completely avoid any trace of THC.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Joy Organics sources its hemp CBD from USDA certified organic farms in Kentucky, Colorado, and Oregon.

Transparency: Joy Organics does third-party testing. You can find its lab results here.

Best calming: Verma Farms CBD Oil

view on Verma Farms

Pros:

  • Popular mint flavor
  • Made with U.S.-grown hemp

Cons:

  • No variety in dosage

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 16.67 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

3060

Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:

$0.10

COAs:

Yes

Verma Farms’ mint flavor is a fan favorite, and works perfectly for tea. The oil provides a gentle dose of CBD that’s suitable for beginners. Reviewers find the CBD oil useful for addressing muscle aches and promoting quality sleep.*

Sourcing & Ingredients: Verma Farms sources its hemp from farms in Hawaii.

Transparency: Verma Farms uses third-party lab testing. You can read the results here.

Best value: Five Full-Spectrum Citrus Hemp Drops

view on Five

Pros:

  • Multiple flavors and dosages
  • 30% discount with subscription

Cons:

  • Has aftertaste

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:

$0.03

COAs:

Yes

You can purchase this CBD oil in citrus or mint chocolate flavors, depending on the type of tea you’ll be drinking. Both provide a strong dose of full-spectrum hemp CBD with each serving. Reviewers report that the oil is very effective for relieving aches and promoting sleep.*

Sourcing & Ingredients: Five uses hemp grown in the U.S. for its products

Transparency: Five uses third-party testing. Find the results here.

Takeaway

Mastering the art of brewing the perfect cup of CBD tea can enhance your wellness routine. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can create a calming beverage with potential benefits. All six CBD oils listed above stand out as high-quality options.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Meet The Experts

