CBD Tea: How to Make the Perfect Cup

Hemp cannabidiol (CBD) may offer a range of potential health benefits, from supporting your body’s natural anti-inflammatory process to improving mood. And there are plenty of ways to add the supplement to your routine, like consuming gummies or sipping on a CBD-infused seltzer.

Another option is to add CBD oil to a soothing and comforting beverage: tea. CBD tea combines all the perks of tea with the calming effects of cannabidiol, creating a unique experience that promotes relaxation and well-being.

Find out how to make CBD oil tea, then compare the best CBD oils for tea on the market.