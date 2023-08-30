CBD Oil Side Effects: Full Breakdown And 6 Best Products

Plenty of people swear by hemp cannabidiol (CBD), thanks to potential benefits ranging from boosted mood to better sleep. With any supplement, though, it’s important to read up on potential side effects before trying it for yourself.

According to a review of studies1 published in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, CBD has shown promising results with relatively few side effects beyond: tiredness, changes of appetite, dry mouth, and digestive issues (like occasional loose stool). It is important to note that these side effects were observed within the context of specific medical conditions and the administration of higher doses of CBD.

However, it is essential to understand that the impact of CBD oil may vary from person to person, and individual sensitivity can influence the occurrence and intensity of side effects. Factors such as dosage, method of consumption, and your overall health also play a role in determining the likelihood and severity of side effects.

Whether you are a newcomer to the world of CBD or a seasoned user, understanding the potential side effects and selecting a high-quality product can enhance your CBD experience. Read on to compare the six best CBD oils available.