CBD Oil Side Effects: Full Breakdown And 6 Best Products
The best CBD oil products:
Plenty of people swear by hemp cannabidiol (CBD), thanks to potential benefits ranging from boosted mood to better sleep. With any supplement, though, it’s important to read up on potential side effects before trying it for yourself.
According to a review of studies1 published in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, CBD has shown promising results with relatively few side effects beyond: tiredness, changes of appetite, dry mouth, and digestive issues (like occasional loose stool). It is important to note that these side effects were observed within the context of specific medical conditions and the administration of higher doses of CBD.
However, it is essential to understand that the impact of CBD oil may vary from person to person, and individual sensitivity can influence the occurrence and intensity of side effects. Factors such as dosage, method of consumption, and your overall health also play a role in determining the likelihood and severity of side effects.
Whether you are a newcomer to the world of CBD or a seasoned user, understanding the potential side effects and selecting a high-quality product can enhance your CBD experience. Read on to compare the six best CBD oils available.
How we Picked
Testing
All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online.
Ingredients
We chose brands that have minimal ingredients and opted for GMO-free or organic hemp in their CBD products.
Reviews
These CBD products are well-loved by customers —we should know, we read hundreds of reviews.
Hands-on Feedback
The author also tried many of these products and provided their honest, unbiased opinion.
Best variety: Penguin CBD Oil
Pros:
- CO2 extraction
- Made from hemp grown without pesticides
Cons:
- High cost per mg of CBD
Type:Broad-spectrumFull-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 8.3 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 20 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 33.3 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 83.3 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.18
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Penguin CBD Oil is available in both broad-spectrum (without THC) and full-spectrum (with up to 0.3% THC by dry weight) variations. That means it may offer maximum benefits, thanks to a potential synergistic effect between CBD and other hemp compounds.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin sources its hemp CBD from Oregon farms.
Transparency: Penguin uses third-party testing. You can read the results here.
Best organic: Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Simple ingredient list
Cons:
- Unflavored, which some people may not like
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:15 to 30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil has a simple ingredient list, consisting of organic MCT oil and organic, full-spectrum hemp extract. With that in mind, it’s best suited for those who are partial to the earthy, natural flavor of hemp. Each serving of the oil contains up to 2 mg of THC.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Cornbread Hemp sources its ingredients from an organic farm in Kentucky.
Transparency: Cornbread Hemp does third-party testing. You can read its lab results here.
Best full spectrum: Elm & Rye Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros:
- Full-spectrum
- Made from hemp grown without pesticides
Cons:
- No discounted subscription option
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 33.33 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Whether you’re hoping to encourage relaxation before sleep or boost your mood, you can look to Elm & Rye Full Spectrum CBD Oil.* It offers a moderate 33.3 mg dose of CBD per serving, and is made from hemp that’s grown without pesticides.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Elm & Rye does not have information about its ingredient sourcing on its site.
Transparency: Elm & Rye uses third-party testing. You can find the results for this product here.
Best flavors: Hemp Bombs CBD Oil
Pros:
- Six flavors, including unflavored option
- Produced in-house in Florida
Cons:
- No moderate- or high-potency options
- Artificial flavoring
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 5 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:60
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Whether you like to add CBD oil to drinks or take it straight, you’ll find the perfect flavor among Hemp Bombs’ offerings. Its CBD oil comes in minty and fruity flavors, as well as an unflavored option. They’re intended for CBD beginners, with a gentle 5 mg dose of CBD per serving.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Hemp Bombs sources its hemp from U.S.-based farms and produces its products in Florida.
Transparency: Hemp Bombs uses third-party testing. You can read lab results here.
Best Value: Five Full-Spectrum Citrus Hemp Drops
Pros:
- Low cost per mg of CBD
- Full-spectrum
Cons:
- Strong hemp taste and aftertaste
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 100 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.03
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Five incorporates a 5:1 ratio of hemp extract to minor hemp compounds to harness the potential synergistic effect between the components of hemp. The oil is available in citrus or mint chocolate flavors and two different high-strength potencies.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Five uses hemp grown in the U.S. for its products.
Transparency: Five uses third-party testing. Find the results here.
Best calming: Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Organic Hemp Tincture
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Made with organic U.S.-grown hemp
Cons:
- One flavor available
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 15 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 35 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 45 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 75 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Joy Organics offers a broad-spectrum hemp CBD oil that’s flavored with peppermint essential oil. One of the brand’s bestsellers, it’s USDA certified organic, vegan, and free of artificial ingredients. Joy Organics conducts in-house testing on its CBD oil, in addition to sending its products to a third-party lab for testing.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Joy Organics sources its hemp CBD from USDA certified organic farms in Kentucky, Colorado, and Oregon.
Transparency: Joy Organics does third-party testing. You can find its lab results here.
Takeaway
While CBD oil offers a multitude of potential benefits, it's important to be aware of potential side effects. By understanding these side effects and considering individual sensitivities, you can decide whether CBD is right for you. Remember to consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating CBD oil into your wellness routine, especially if you have any underlying medical conditions or are taking other medications. If you’re ready to give it a try, these are the 6 best CBD oils to incorporate into your routine.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.