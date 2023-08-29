Skip to content
CBD Gummies Reviews: Everything You Need To Know

Brooke V.
August 29, 2023
This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen’s editorial guidelines. The content is written by a third party. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical expert.
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws.

Among the diverse range of CBD-infused products, CBD gummies have emerged as a delicious and convenient way to enjoy the potential benefits of hemp cannabidiol. The chewy treats not only offer a burst of flavor but also provide a no-fuss means of incorporating CBD into your daily routine.

Whether you're a seasoned CBD enthusiast or new to the scene, it’s important to take some key aspects of CBD gummies into account to choose a quality product. Here, we'll guide you through the process of choosing high-quality CBD gummies, considering crucial factors such as dosage and the availability of third-party lab testing results.

These selections include a wide array of flavors and formulations, but they’re all from brands that have committed to quality and transparency. From vegan options to sugar-free alternatives, there's a CBD gummy to suit every preference and dietary requirement.

Our picks for the best CBD gummies:

Best isolate: Penguin CBD Gummies

:
view on Penguin

Pros:

  • Made from Oregon-grown hemp
  • Variety of strengths & flavors

Cons:

  • Have artificial sweeteners & ingredients

Type:

CBD isolateFull-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.15

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Penguin’s variety of options allow you to easily customize your CBD intake based on your preferences and desired effects. Choose from gummy worms or bears, CBD isolate or full-spectrum hemp CBD, and gummies with or without the addition of melatonin to promote sleep.

Sourcing & Ingredients: The hemp for Penguin CBD’s gummies comes from its Oregon farms. The company grows its hemp without using pesticides or chemical fertilizers.

View COAs here.

Best texture: Batch CBD Gummies

:
view on Batch

Pros:

  • Batch produces its gummies in-house
  • Vegan

Cons:

  • Stronger hemp flavor

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.07

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Batch grows its hemp and produces its products in small batches in a cGMP-certified facility in Wisconsin. Its vegan gummies contain a moderate 25 mg dose of full-spectrum hemp CBD. Each jar has an assortment of blueberry, mango, and raspberry flavors.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Batch grows its own hemp on farms in Wisconsin.

View COAs. here.

Best organic: Joy Organics Organic CBD Gummies

:
view on Joy Organics

Pros:

  • USDA certified organic
  • No artificial ingredients

Cons:

  • No high-strength option

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.05

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Whether you’re hoping to boost your mood or get better sleep, Joy Organics Organic CBD Gummies may offer the desired support.* They’re available in green apple and strawberry lemonade flavors with gentle or moderate doses of broad-spectrum hemp CBD.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Joy Organics sources its hemp from USDA certified organic farms in Kentucky, Oregon, and Colorado.

View COAs here.

Best moderate dose: Spruce CBD Gummies

:
view on Spruce CBD Gummies

Pros:

  • Vegan
  • Produced in the U.S.

Cons:

  • Only one strength and flavor

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.12

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Every Spruce CBD gummy contains 25 mg of CBD, a dose that’s ideal for those with a moderate level of experience with CBD. Reviewers find the gummies helpful for promoting quality sleep, relieving pain, and more.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Spruce produces its gummies in the U.S., but does not specify where it sources its hemp from.

View COAs here.

Strongest option: CbdMD Broad Spectrum Gummies

:
view on CbdMD

Pros:

  • Made in cGMP-certified facility
  • Gluten-free

Cons:

  • Stronger dose that may not suit CBD newbies

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Strong, 100 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 200 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30 or 60

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.04

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Each of these gummies is infused with a strong dose of broad-spectrum hemp extract, so the bottle will last you. CbdMD Broad Spectrum Gummies are vegan and gluten-free, and don’t contain any artificial flavors or dyes.

Sourcing & Ingredients: CbdMD sources hemp from farms in the U.S.

View COAs here.

Best full-spectrum: JustCBD CBD Gummies

:
view on JustCBD

Pros:

  • Sugar-free option
  • 30% discount and free shipping when you sign up for a subscription

Cons:

  • Relatively high cost per mg of CBD
  • Loaded with chemicals & artificial ingredients

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Ranges from moderate, 40 mg of CBD per serving to strong, 144 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

7 to 25

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.19

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

JustCBD offers a wide range of CBD gummies that resemble classic candies, like peach rings and sour worms. It has a sugar-free gummy worm option that’s sweetened with maltitol. JustCBD produces its gummies in a cGMP-certified facility, meaning that it meets a set of quality and safety standards enforced by the FDA.

Sourcing & Ingredients: JustCBD sources its CBD from Chemco Corporation, which uses Wisconsin-grown hemp.

View COAs here.

Best sour: Leaf Remedys CBD Gummies

:
view on Leaf Remedys

Pros:

  • Full-spectrum
  • Low cost per mg of CBD

Cons:

  • Limited potency & flavor options

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.03

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Leaf Remedys CBD gummies contain a strong dose of full-spectrum hemp CBD for potential relief from a range of concerns. They’re a relatively affordable option and the brand offers free shipping on all orders within the U.S.

Sourcing & ingredients: Leaf Remedys uses hemp grown without herbicides or pesticides from farms in Colorado.

View COAs here.

Best vegan: Colorado Botanicals CBD Gummies

:
view on Colorado Botanicals

Pros:

  • Free shipping on all orders
  • Made with U.S.-grown hemp

Cons:

  • Some reviewers don’t like the flavor

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.08

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

These broad-spectrum gummies from Colorado Botanicals are vegan, Non-GMO, organic, and gluten-free. They come in two flavors and two strengths, and don’t contain sugar alcohols, high-fructose corn syrup, or artificial sweeteners.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Colorado Botanicals sources its ingredients from the U.S.

View COAs here.

Takeaway

CBD gummies offer a tasty and convenient way to incorporate the potential benefits of CBD into your daily routine. When choosing the best gummies for you, it’s important to take formulation, dosage, and flavors into account. Whether you seek relaxation, improved mood, or support for overall well-being, CBD gummies may help.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Meet The Experts

