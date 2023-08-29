CBD Gummies Reviews: Everything You Need To Know
The best CBD gummies reviews:
Among the diverse range of CBD-infused products, CBD gummies have emerged as a delicious and convenient way to enjoy the potential benefits of hemp cannabidiol. The chewy treats not only offer a burst of flavor but also provide a no-fuss means of incorporating CBD into your daily routine.
Whether you're a seasoned CBD enthusiast or new to the scene, it’s important to take some key aspects of CBD gummies into account to choose a quality product. Here, we'll guide you through the process of choosing high-quality CBD gummies, considering crucial factors such as dosage and the availability of third-party lab testing results.
These selections include a wide array of flavors and formulations, but they’re all from brands that have committed to quality and transparency. From vegan options to sugar-free alternatives, there's a CBD gummy to suit every preference and dietary requirement.
Our picks for the best CBD gummies:
Best isolate: Penguin CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Made from Oregon-grown hemp
- Variety of strengths & flavors
Cons:
- Have artificial sweeteners & ingredients
Type:CBD isolateFull-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.15
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Penguin’s variety of options allow you to easily customize your CBD intake based on your preferences and desired effects. Choose from gummy worms or bears, CBD isolate or full-spectrum hemp CBD, and gummies with or without the addition of melatonin to promote sleep.
Sourcing & Ingredients: The hemp for Penguin CBD’s gummies comes from its Oregon farms. The company grows its hemp without using pesticides or chemical fertilizers.
Best texture: Batch CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Batch produces its gummies in-house
- Vegan
Cons:
- Stronger hemp flavor
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.07
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Batch grows its hemp and produces its products in small batches in a cGMP-certified facility in Wisconsin. Its vegan gummies contain a moderate 25 mg dose of full-spectrum hemp CBD. Each jar has an assortment of blueberry, mango, and raspberry flavors.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Batch grows its own hemp on farms in Wisconsin.
Best organic: Joy Organics Organic CBD Gummies
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- No artificial ingredients
Cons:
- No high-strength option
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Whether you’re hoping to boost your mood or get better sleep, Joy Organics Organic CBD Gummies may offer the desired support.* They’re available in green apple and strawberry lemonade flavors with gentle or moderate doses of broad-spectrum hemp CBD.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Joy Organics sources its hemp from USDA certified organic farms in Kentucky, Oregon, and Colorado.
Best moderate dose: Spruce CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Vegan
- Produced in the U.S.
Cons:
- Only one strength and flavor
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.12
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Every Spruce CBD gummy contains 25 mg of CBD, a dose that’s ideal for those with a moderate level of experience with CBD. Reviewers find the gummies helpful for promoting quality sleep, relieving pain, and more.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Spruce produces its gummies in the U.S., but does not specify where it sources its hemp from.
Strongest option: CbdMD Broad Spectrum Gummies
Pros:
- Made in cGMP-certified facility
- Gluten-free
Cons:
- Stronger dose that may not suit CBD newbies
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 100 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 200 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30 or 60
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Each of these gummies is infused with a strong dose of broad-spectrum hemp extract, so the bottle will last you. CbdMD Broad Spectrum Gummies are vegan and gluten-free, and don’t contain any artificial flavors or dyes.
Sourcing & Ingredients: CbdMD sources hemp from farms in the U.S.
Best full-spectrum: JustCBD CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Sugar-free option
- 30% discount and free shipping when you sign up for a subscription
Cons:
- Relatively high cost per mg of CBD
- Loaded with chemicals & artificial ingredients
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Ranges from moderate, 40 mg of CBD per serving to strong, 144 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:7 to 25
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.19
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
JustCBD offers a wide range of CBD gummies that resemble classic candies, like peach rings and sour worms. It has a sugar-free gummy worm option that’s sweetened with maltitol. JustCBD produces its gummies in a cGMP-certified facility, meaning that it meets a set of quality and safety standards enforced by the FDA.
Sourcing & Ingredients: JustCBD sources its CBD from Chemco Corporation, which uses Wisconsin-grown hemp.
Best sour: Leaf Remedys CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Full-spectrum
- Low cost per mg of CBD
Cons:
- Limited potency & flavor options
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.03
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Leaf Remedys CBD gummies contain a strong dose of full-spectrum hemp CBD for potential relief from a range of concerns. They’re a relatively affordable option and the brand offers free shipping on all orders within the U.S.
Sourcing & ingredients: Leaf Remedys uses hemp grown without herbicides or pesticides from farms in Colorado.
Best vegan: Colorado Botanicals CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Free shipping on all orders
- Made with U.S.-grown hemp
Cons:
- Some reviewers don’t like the flavor
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
These broad-spectrum gummies from Colorado Botanicals are vegan, Non-GMO, organic, and gluten-free. They come in two flavors and two strengths, and don’t contain sugar alcohols, high-fructose corn syrup, or artificial sweeteners.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Colorado Botanicals sources its ingredients from the U.S.
Takeaway
CBD gummies offer a tasty and convenient way to incorporate the potential benefits of CBD into your daily routine. When choosing the best gummies for you, it’s important to take formulation, dosage, and flavors into account. Whether you seek relaxation, improved mood, or support for overall well-being, CBD gummies may help.
