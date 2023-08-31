CBD Gummies Near Me: Best Products
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws.
- Best Isolate: Penguin CBD Gummies
- Best Organic: Joy Organics
- Best Full-spectrum: Just CBD
- Best Moderate: Spruce CBD
- Best Flavor: CBDMD
For people seeking to boost their mental and physical well-being, CBD gummies are a delicious and convenient way to enjoy the potential benefits of cannabidiol (CBD).* These chewy treats are tasty and offer an easy way to incorporate CBD into your daily self-care routine.
Research around the benefits of CBD is limited for now. But, if you wish to learn more about CBD gummies and try them out for yourself, this guide will help you make an informed decision and find the best CBD gummies for you.
We’ll look at a range of flavors and formulations. Whether you prefer vegan options or sugar-free alternatives, there are CBD gummies out there that cater to every taste and dietary requirement. We also see what the research says about any potential health benefits and explain the criteria we used to assess the quality of the gummies we selected.
What do CBD gummies do?
Research around the use of CBD and its products is still in its infancy. However, emerging evidence suggests CBD may help promote comfort and calm.* For example, this large study from 2019 found that CBD promoted relaxation1 and a restful state in almost 80% of the study participants.
There is also anecdotal evidence that supports its benefits. A recent survey, for instance, found that people who take CBD (in the form of oils, capsules, gummies, drinks, etc.) say it enhances their general health and well-being and promotes physical and mental relaxation.* To find out more about the potential benefits of hemp CBD, according to research and experts, read our dedicated article.
How we Picked
Quality of Ingredients
We assessed the quality of ingredients used in the CBD gummies, prioritizing products made from organically grown hemp. We also looked for gummies that use natural flavors and sweeteners without artificial additives.
CBD Extraction Method
The extraction method used to obtain CBD from hemp plays a crucial role in the overall quality of the gummies. We favored products that utilized safe and efficient extraction methods, such as CO2 extraction, which ensures a clean and pure CBD extract without residual solvents.
Third-Party Lab Testing
Third-party lab testing is very important to us. This means an independent lab has tested the potency and purity of the product, ensuring that the CBD content matches what is advertised and that there are no contaminants present. We only picked gummies with readily available lab reports and transparent information about testing results.
Our picks for the best CBD gummies near me:
Best Isolate: Penguin CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Two flavors, sour and regular
- Great choice for beginners due to its gentle strength
Cons:
- Contains some artificial flavors
- Not suitable for vegans due to its gelatin content
Type:IsolateFull-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$ 0.15
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Every package of Penguin CBD Gummies contains 30 worm-shaped treats, each containing a gentle dose of 10 milligrams of CBD isolate (or full spectrum hemp, if you’re after the entourage effect). This makes these fun gummies a perfect choice for CBD beginners — you can start small and easily adjust your dose. Penguin uses organic hemp grown in Oregon, USA. The blend of sweet and sour sugar gives these gummies a tangy flavor perfect for those not fans of hemp’s natural, earthy aroma.
Best Organic: Joy Organics
Pros:
- Vegan and gluten-free
- USDA-certified organic
Cons:
- Green Apple flavor only available as 10 mg potency
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$ 0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
These vegan, organic, “guilt-free” gummies can offer a refreshing treat during errands or a moment of relaxation at the end of a busy day.* These broad-spectrum gummies offer the full-plant benefits of hemp sans the THC, and they do not contain any artificial flavors or corn syrup. They promote calm and relaxation* in its users, and come in 2 strengths (gentle and moderate) and 2 flavors (green apple and strawberry lemonade).
Best Full-spectrum: Just CBD
Pros:
- Wide range of product options and prices
- 11 flavors and shapes
- Sugar-free option available
- Gluten-free option available
Cons:
- They contain artificial flavorings
- Some gummies may not be suitable for people with tree nut allergies (they contain palm tree and coconut oil)
- Not suitable for vegans due to its gelatin content
Type:CBD isolateBroad-spectrumFull-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 16.6 mg per servingModerate, 20 mg per servingStrong, 40 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$ 0.19
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Just CBD gummies use organically sourced hemp grown in the USA. The gummies come in a premium dose exceeding 1,000 milligrams of CBD, granting you weeks of enjoyment. If there’s one word that describes these gummies, it’s “customizable.” They come in 11 (!) different flavors and shapes, with a 12th sugar-free option. Some gummies range in strength from gentle to strong. Some have THC in them, while others don’t, to suit every taste and preference. Finally, some gummies are blended with the sleep-promoting ingredient melatonin.*
Best Moderate: Spruce CBD
Pros:
- Sustainably sourced, lab grade, organic, vegan, and gluten-free
- Overwhelmingly positive reviews
Cons:
- Only one strength
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$ 0.12
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Every gummy delivers a moderate dose of 25 milligrams of full spectrum hemp CBD, made with vegan, gluten-free, and organic ingredients, such as tapioca syrup, organic sugar, and organic flavors. No artificial flavors, no nonsense. We love that it’s a family business, making its gummies proudly in the USA. Spruce CBD gummies come in 3 flavors: mixed berry, orange, & strawberry. What’s more, 85% of those who tried the product gave it 5 stars out of 5.
Best Flavor: CBDMD
Pros:
- NSF Certified for Sport® Certification
- Vegan & gluten-free
- Organic ingredients
Cons:
- Strong dose may not be suitable for CBD beginners
Type:Broad-spectrumFull-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$ 0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
CBDMD offers a range of mouth-watering fruit-flavored gummies with either broad-spectrum or full-spectrum hemp CBD. These gummies are vegan and gluten-free, made with organic sweeteners, oil, and juice, and they offer a strong potency of 50 milligrams per serving. Every bottle contains a mix of strawberry, orange, raspberry, and tropical fruit flavors, perfect for snacking on the go, sharing with your friends, or as a delicious dessert.
Takeaway
When searching for the best CBD gummies near you, it’s essential to consider factors such as the quality of ingredients, CBD extraction methods, and third-party lab testing. By prioritizing these criteria, you can ensure that you are selecting high-quality products that meet your specific needs and preferences. And if you’d like to explore CBD gummies further, read our article, The 5 Best CBD Gummies For Libido That Promote A Relaxed State.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.