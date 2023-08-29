Skip to content
8 CBD Gummies For Sale

Brooke V.
August 29, 2023
Brooke V.
August 29, 2023
Hemp cannabidiol (CBD), a compound found in the cannabis plant, has emerged as a popular solution for a variety of health aims—whether you want to ingest with an oil or apply topically with a lotion.

But if there's one CBD product that stands out among the rest, its CBD gummies. These flavored confections offer an tasty alternative to the bitter oils or potent creams—and some formula are so good they almost taste like candy. (We said almost!)

However the world of CBD products is still emerging, which means there are a lot of brands vying to create your new go-to formula. If you're ready to add CBD gummies to your routine, these are the best for sale right now.

How We Picked

Quality and Sourcing

We took into account the organic cultivation of hemp, sourcing from trusted and reputable farms, and adherence to stringent quality standards.

Third-Party Testing

We favored brands that placed an importance on having their products tested by third-party labs. These tests verify the gummies' cannabinoid profile, guaranteeing that they indeed contain the exact amount of CBD as advertised, while also ensuring compliance with the legal limits of THC.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

To assess the overall effectiveness of the full-spectrum gummies, we took into account customer feedback and reviews.

The best CBD gummies for sale:

Best full-spectrum: Penguin Full Spectrum Gummies

:
view on Penguin

Pros:

  • Variety of options
  • Two strength options

Cons:

  • Artificial sweeteners

Type:

IsolateFull-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.15

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Penguin grows the hemp for its CBD gummies in Oregon without using pesticides. It offers sour gummy worms and gummy bears, both available with CBD isolate (CBD alone) or full-spectrum hemp CBD (CBD with other cannabinoids, including up to 0.3% THC by dry weight). You can save money by purchasing multiple jars or signing up for a monthly subscription.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin CBD grows its own hemp on farms in Oregon. The hemp is grown without the use of pesticides or chemical fertilizers.

View COAs here.

Best Texture: Batch CBD Gummies

:
view on Batch

Pros:

  • Batch produces its gummies in-house
  • Gluten-free

Cons:

  • Limited variety of strengths

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.07

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Batch CBD Gummies each contain a moderate 25 mg dose of CBD. Batch grows its hemp and produces its products in cGMP-certified facilities in Wisconsin. If that doesn’t convince you, the gummies are also vegan and made with full-spectrum hemp CBD.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Batch grows its own hemp on farms in Wisconsin.

View COAs here.

Best Flavor: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

:
view on Cornbread

Pros:

  • Made with hemp grown in Kentucky
  • USDA certified organic

Cons:

  • High cost per mg of CBD

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 50 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.13

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

No

Cornbread’s gummies are available in gentle, moderate, and strong dosages, so you can select a potency that’s right for you. They’re USDA certified organic, vegan, and gluten-free. Cornbread extracts its CBD from the flower of hemp grown in Kentucky.

Ingredients & Sourcing: Cornbread uses hemp grown in Kentucky.

View COAsere.

Best Gluten-Free: Aspen Green Bliss Organics Gummies

:
view on Aspen Green

Pros:

  • USDA certified organic
  • Full-spectrum

Cons:

  • No variety in flavor or strength

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.05

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Each of these CBD gummies from Aspen Green contains 50 mg of CBD and 5 mg of THC along with other cannabinoids. The brand uses hemp grown on USDA-certified organic farms in the Rocky Mountains and produces its products in cGMP-certified facilities.

Sourcing and ingredients: Aspen Green harvests and processes its hemp in Colorado.

View COAs here.

Best Organic: Joy Organics Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

:
view on Joy Organics

Pros:

  • CO2 extraction
  • Vegan

Cons:

  • Single flavor option

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.05

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Joy Organics Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are USDA certified organic and taste like raspberry lemonade. The company extracts its CBD from the flower of the hemp plant alone rather than including the stalks seeds or stems, to end up with a cannabinoid-rich result.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Joy Organics sources its hemp from USDA certified organic farms in Kentucky, Oregon, and Colorado.

View COAs here.

Best Affordable: Lazarus Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

:
view on Lazarus Naturals

Pros:

  • Additional ingredients, like caffeine or ashwagandha
  • Low cost per mg of CBD

Cons:

  • Only 20 servings

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

20

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.04

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

No

Lazarus Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Gummies contain additional ingredients with targeted benefits. Choose from an elderberry version for immunity support, calming gummies with ashwagandha, sleep gummies with chamomile, or energy gummies with caffeine.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Lazarus Naturals uses organic hemp grown in Oregon.

View COAs here.

Best High-Strength: cbdMD Full Spectrum Gummies

:
view on cbdMD

Pros:

  • No high-fructose corn syrup
  • Low cost per mg of CBD

Cons:

  • Some reviewers think they taste bitter

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Strong, 50 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 100 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 200 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.04

Subscription Discount:

Yes

CbdMD offers a potent option, available in three different high-strength dosages. The brand conducts in-house testing throughout its production process, and also sends its products to an independent lab for third-party testing. It produces its products in a cGMP-certified facility, meaning it meets quality standards enforced by the FDA.

Sourcing & Ingredients: CbdMD sources its hemp from U.S.-based farms.

View COAs here.

Best Live Resin: TribeTokes Live Resin CBD Gummies

:
view on TribeTokes

Pros:

  • Vegan
  • Gluten-free

Cons:

  • No monthly subscription option

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate, 20 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

20

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.13

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

No

TribeTokes Live Resin CBD Gummies are non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free, and feature a unique lemon lime flavor. The full-spectrum gummies deliver 20 mg of CBD per serving, making them perfect for intermediate CBD users.

Sourcing & Ingredients: TribeTokes doesn’t have information about its ingredient sourcing on its website.

View COAs here.

Takeaway

These 8 CBD gummies offer a delicious and convenient way to incorporate the benefits of CBD into your daily routine. Whether you're seeking relaxation, pain relief, or improved sleep, these top-quality gummies may deliver.*

