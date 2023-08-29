8 CBD Gummies For Sale
Hemp cannabidiol (CBD), a compound found in the cannabis plant, has emerged as a popular solution for a variety of health aims—whether you want to ingest with an oil or apply topically with a lotion.
But if there's one CBD product that stands out among the rest, its CBD gummies. These flavored confections offer an tasty alternative to the bitter oils or potent creams—and some formula are so good they almost taste like candy. (We said almost!)
However the world of CBD products is still emerging, which means there are a lot of brands vying to create your new go-to formula. If you're ready to add CBD gummies to your routine, these are the best for sale right now.
How We Picked
Quality and Sourcing
We took into account the organic cultivation of hemp, sourcing from trusted and reputable farms, and adherence to stringent quality standards.
Third-Party Testing
We favored brands that placed an importance on having their products tested by third-party labs. These tests verify the gummies' cannabinoid profile, guaranteeing that they indeed contain the exact amount of CBD as advertised, while also ensuring compliance with the legal limits of THC.
Customer Feedback and Reviews
To assess the overall effectiveness of the full-spectrum gummies, we took into account customer feedback and reviews.
The best CBD gummies for sale:
Best full-spectrum: Penguin Full Spectrum Gummies
Pros:
- Variety of options
- Two strength options
Cons:
- Artificial sweeteners
Type:IsolateFull-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.15
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Penguin grows the hemp for its CBD gummies in Oregon without using pesticides. It offers sour gummy worms and gummy bears, both available with CBD isolate (CBD alone) or full-spectrum hemp CBD (CBD with other cannabinoids, including up to 0.3% THC by dry weight). You can save money by purchasing multiple jars or signing up for a monthly subscription.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin CBD grows its own hemp on farms in Oregon. The hemp is grown without the use of pesticides or chemical fertilizers.
Best Texture: Batch CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Batch produces its gummies in-house
- Gluten-free
Cons:
- Limited variety of strengths
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.07
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Batch CBD Gummies each contain a moderate 25 mg dose of CBD. Batch grows its hemp and produces its products in cGMP-certified facilities in Wisconsin. If that doesn’t convince you, the gummies are also vegan and made with full-spectrum hemp CBD.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Batch grows its own hemp on farms in Wisconsin.
Best Flavor: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Made with hemp grown in Kentucky
- USDA certified organic
Cons:
- High cost per mg of CBD
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.13
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Cornbread’s gummies are available in gentle, moderate, and strong dosages, so you can select a potency that’s right for you. They’re USDA certified organic, vegan, and gluten-free. Cornbread extracts its CBD from the flower of hemp grown in Kentucky.
Ingredients & Sourcing: Cornbread uses hemp grown in Kentucky.
Best Gluten-Free: Aspen Green Bliss Organics Gummies
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Full-spectrum
Cons:
- No variety in flavor or strength
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Each of these CBD gummies from Aspen Green contains 50 mg of CBD and 5 mg of THC along with other cannabinoids. The brand uses hemp grown on USDA-certified organic farms in the Rocky Mountains and produces its products in cGMP-certified facilities.
Sourcing and ingredients: Aspen Green harvests and processes its hemp in Colorado.
Best Organic: Joy Organics Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- CO2 extraction
- Vegan
Cons:
- Single flavor option
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Joy Organics Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are USDA certified organic and taste like raspberry lemonade. The company extracts its CBD from the flower of the hemp plant alone rather than including the stalks seeds or stems, to end up with a cannabinoid-rich result.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Joy Organics sources its hemp from USDA certified organic farms in Kentucky, Oregon, and Colorado.
Best Affordable: Lazarus Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Additional ingredients, like caffeine or ashwagandha
- Low cost per mg of CBD
Cons:
- Only 20 servings
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:20
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Lazarus Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Gummies contain additional ingredients with targeted benefits. Choose from an elderberry version for immunity support, calming gummies with ashwagandha, sleep gummies with chamomile, or energy gummies with caffeine.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Lazarus Naturals uses organic hemp grown in Oregon.
Best High-Strength: cbdMD Full Spectrum Gummies
Pros:
- No high-fructose corn syrup
- Low cost per mg of CBD
Cons:
- Some reviewers think they taste bitter
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 100 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 200 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.04
Subscription Discount:Yes
CbdMD offers a potent option, available in three different high-strength dosages. The brand conducts in-house testing throughout its production process, and also sends its products to an independent lab for third-party testing. It produces its products in a cGMP-certified facility, meaning it meets quality standards enforced by the FDA.
Sourcing & Ingredients: CbdMD sources its hemp from U.S.-based farms.
Best Live Resin: TribeTokes Live Resin CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Vegan
- Gluten-free
Cons:
- No monthly subscription option
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 20 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:20
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.13
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
TribeTokes Live Resin CBD Gummies are non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free, and feature a unique lemon lime flavor. The full-spectrum gummies deliver 20 mg of CBD per serving, making them perfect for intermediate CBD users.
Sourcing & Ingredients: TribeTokes doesn’t have information about its ingredient sourcing on its website.
Takeaway
These 8 CBD gummies offer a delicious and convenient way to incorporate the benefits of CBD into your daily routine. Whether you're seeking relaxation, pain relief, or improved sleep, these top-quality gummies may deliver.*
