CBD For Sleep: 8 Best Products

Just one night of low quality sleep can leave you exhausted and unable to focus the next day—which makes it even more important to find a natural sleep aid that can help you fall asleep and stay there. While there are a range of ingredients that you can explore to promote a night of rest, CBD is quickly gaining traction as a popular choice.

Although CBD doesn't bind directly to the brain and make you feel tired like THC, it does interact with your body's endocannabinoid system. More research is still needed to understand the impact of CBD on sleep, but a large case series study1 published in the Permanente Journal found that taking between 25 to 75mg of hemp CBD can promote mental and physical relaxation.*

Below find our favorite CBD products for sleep, including options with CBN, melatonin, and other ingredients that promote calm.* Keep scrolling to get started on your path to better zzz’s.