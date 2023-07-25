CBD For Sleep: 8 Best Products
- Best for travel: Penguin CBD Gummies + Melatonin
- Best organic: Cornbread Organic CBD Gummies
- Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics CBD Gummies
- Best full-spectrum: FOCL Full Spectrum CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies
- Best with CBN: Batch CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies
- Strongest: cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies
- Best for relaxation: Medterra Keep Calm CBD Gummies
- Best taste: Verma Farms Peach Gummies
Just one night of low quality sleep can leave you exhausted and unable to focus the next day—which makes it even more important to find a natural sleep aid that can help you fall asleep and stay there. While there are a range of ingredients that you can explore to promote a night of rest, CBD is quickly gaining traction as a popular choice.
Although CBD doesn't bind directly to the brain and make you feel tired like THC, it does interact with your body's endocannabinoid system. More research is still needed to understand the impact of CBD on sleep, but a large case series study1 published in the Permanente Journal found that taking between 25 to 75mg of hemp CBD can promote mental and physical relaxation.*
Below find our favorite CBD products for sleep, including options with CBN, melatonin, and other ingredients that promote calm.* Keep scrolling to get started on your path to better zzz’s.
Best for travel: Penguin CBD Gummies + Melatonin
- Type: CBD isolate
- Potency: Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.18
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Variety of flavors & gummy types available
Cons: Made with melatonin (a hormone), Made with artificial dyes
When you need to reset your sleep schedule, these CBD gummies from Penguin are an optimal choice. Along with 10mg of CBD isolate or full-spectrum hemp CBD—depending on your selection—the formula also includes melatonin.
While we don't recommend melatonin for daily use, it's a great option for anyone who is traveling or needs to adapt a new sleep schedule (like a night nurse).* Plus, you'll have the choice of gummy bears or gummy worms depending on your flavor preference. Just note these are not suitable for vegans.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin CBD sources hemp from Oregon farms, where the brands don't use pesticides or chemical fertilizers during the growing process.
Best organic: Cornbread Organic CBD Gummies
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: Moderate, 20 mg of CBD per serving, 25 mg of CBD per serving; Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.05
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: USDA-certified organic, Clean formula with smart ingredients
Cons: Limited flavor selection
If you want a clean formula crafted without high-fructose corn syrup or artificial dyes, look no further than Cornbread Hemp’s CBD gummies. The USDA certified pick is crafted with full-spectrum hemp with either 20, 25, or 50mg of CBD per serving—which is either a moderate or strong potency. Plus, you'll have the choice of either watermelon, peach, or berry flavors.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Cornbread sources hemp from organic farms in Kentucky.
Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics CBD Gummies
- Type: Broad-spectrum
- Potency: Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per serving; Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.06
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: USDA-certified organic, 90-day money back guarantee
Cons: Bitter hemp flavor more prominent in higher dose gummies
Another USDA certified organic pick, these Joy Organics gummies are made with natural fruit and vegetable juices for a fun strawberry lemonade or green apple flavor Choose between a gentle10 mg or moderate 25 mg doses. Either way, you'll get broad-spectrum hemp to help you de-stress and unwind before bedtime.*
Sourcing & Ingredients: Joy Organics sources hemp from USDA certified organic farms in Kentucky, Oregon, and Colorado.
Best with CBN: Batch CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.07
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Made from hemp grown in the USA; Gluten-, dairy- & soy-free
Cons: Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut), Strong hemp taste
Batch CBD Gummies are specifically formulated for sleep with 25mg of CBD and 15mg of CBN (another cannabinoid that's been linked to promoting a better snooze.)* The end result is a potent, vegan formula that reviews can't stop raving about.
with 25 mg of CBD for a potent natural sleep aid that reviewers can't stop raving about. The formulas opts for full-spectrum hemp CBD, which includes other potentially beneficial compounds, like terpenes and flavonoids, to encourage the entourage effect. (FYI, this means the gummies have 0.3% THC by dry weight ,which is legal thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill.)
Sourcing & Ingredients: Batch CBD grows hemp on Wisconsin farms.
Best full-spectrum: FOCL Full Spectrum CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving.
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.07
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Comes in broad- and full-spectrum varieties, Made in the USA
Cons: Not all ingredients in the formula are organic, Tree nut allergen consideration (due to organic coconut oil)
FOCL CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies pair together 25mg of CBD with 25 mg of passion flower extract and 50 mg of L-theanine to help you ease into a relaxed state.* . Featuring a handful of organic other ingredients (tapioca and coconut oil), they're also totally gluten-free and vegan with options for either a broad-spectrum of full-spectrum formula.
Sourcing & Ingredients: FOCL primarily source hemp from farms in New Mexico but occasionally substitutes from elswhere.
Strongest: cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies
- Type: Broad-spectrum
- Potency: Strong, 100 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.03
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Refreshing tropical flavor, low cost per mg of CBD
Cons: May be too strong for first time users
Sourcing & Ingredients: CbdMD’s CBD products are made from hemp grown in the U.S.
If you’re ready to graduate to a more potent CBD dosage, consider cbdMD’s gummies. The vegan formula packs either 100 mg or 200 mg of CBD per serving—an extra strong dose that's not for beginners. The broad-spectrum gummies also incorporate natural natural sweeteners, flavors, and colors (though the hemp is not organic).
Best for relaxation: Medterra Keep Calm CBD Gummies
- Type: Broad-spectrum
- Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving, or strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.06
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Includes ashwagandha & l-theanine, Made in the U.S.
Cons: Limited flavor & potency options
Medterra's Keep Calm gummies combines CBD with 125mg of ashwagandha and 125mg of l-theanine for a formula that's clinically proven to reduce stress and deliver unmatched relaxation.* Available in either a moderate or strong CBD potency, the strawberry lemonade flavored gummies come in packs of 30 or 60.
Sourcing & Ingredients: This brand sources its CBD from organic farms in Kentucky.
Best Taste: Verma Farms CBD Gummies
- Type: Broad-spectrum
- Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 20
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.08
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Delicious flavor, Discounted subscription option
Cons: Only 20 gummies per container
To enhance your bedtime routine with a peach-flavored treat, look no further than Verma Farms CBD Gummies. Reviewers report that they taste better than other CBD gummies on the market, despite packing 25mg of broad-spectrum hemp in every gummy. And while they're not vegan, the formula is non-GMO and made with high quality hemp that undergoes CO2 extraction.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Verma sources hemp from Hawaii.
Takeaway
If you want a natural sleep aid that won't leave you groggy the next day, CBD can be a great option. It promotes a relaxation state and encourages a more even mood to help you fall asleep and stay there—and these are a few of our favorite CBD products for sleep.*
