Integrative Health

CBD For Sleep: 8 Best Products

Brooke V.
July 25, 2023
This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen’s editorial guidelines. The content is written by a third party. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical expert.
Image by mbg creative
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.

Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.

Best CBD products for sleep

Just one night of low quality sleep can leave you exhausted and unable to focus the next day—which makes it even more important to find a natural sleep aid that can help you fall asleep and stay there. While there are a range of ingredients that you can explore to promote a night of rest, CBD is quickly gaining traction as a popular choice.

Although CBD doesn't bind directly to the brain and make you feel tired like THC, it does interact with your body's endocannabinoid system. More research is still needed to understand the impact of CBD on sleep, but a large case series study1 published in the Permanente Journal found that taking between 25 to 75mg of hemp CBD can promote mental and physical relaxation.* 

Below find our favorite CBD products for sleep, including options with CBN, melatonin, and other ingredients that promote calm.* Keep scrolling to get started on your path to better zzz’s.

Best for travel: Penguin CBD Gummies + Melatonin

Penguin CBD Sleep Gummies
Image by Penguin
  • Type: CBD isolate
  • Potency: Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per serving
  • Servings:  30
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $0.18
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Variety of flavors & gummy types available

Cons: Made with melatonin (a hormone), Made with artificial dyes

When you need to reset your sleep schedule, these CBD gummies from Penguin are an optimal choice. Along with 10mg of CBD isolate or full-spectrum hemp CBD—depending on your selection—the formula also includes melatonin.

While we don't recommend melatonin for daily use, it's a great option for anyone who is traveling or needs to adapt a new sleep schedule (like a night nurse).* Plus, you'll have the choice of gummy bears or gummy worms depending on your flavor preference. Just note these are not suitable for vegans.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin CBD sources hemp from Oregon farms, where the brands don't use pesticides or chemical fertilizers during the growing process.

View COAs here.

Best organic: Cornbread Organic CBD Gummies

Cornbread Hemp Original Image with product next to box and two gummies displayed
Image by mbg creative
  • Type: Full-spectrum
  • Potency: Moderate, 20 mg of CBD per serving, 25 mg of CBD per serving; Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $0.05
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: USDA-certified organic, Clean formula with smart ingredients

Cons: Limited flavor selection 

If you want a clean formula crafted without high-fructose corn syrup or artificial dyes, look no further than Cornbread Hemp’s CBD gummies. The USDA certified pick is crafted with full-spectrum hemp with either 20, 25, or 50mg of CBD per serving—which is either a moderate or strong potency. Plus, you'll have the choice of either watermelon, peach, or berry flavors.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Cornbread sources hemp from organic farms in Kentucky. 

View COAs here

Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics CBD Gummies

Joy Organics CBD gummies.
Image by Joy Organics
  • Type: Broad-spectrum
  • Potency: Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per serving; Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $0.06
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: USDA-certified organic, 90-day money back guarantee

Cons: Bitter hemp flavor more prominent in higher dose gummies

Another USDA certified organic pick, these Joy Organics gummies are made with natural fruit and vegetable juices for a fun strawberry lemonade or green apple flavor Choose between a gentle10 mg or moderate 25 mg doses. Either way, you'll get broad-spectrum hemp to help you de-stress and unwind before bedtime.*

Sourcing & Ingredients: Joy Organics sources hemp from USDA certified organic farms in Kentucky, Oregon, and Colorado. 

View COAs here

Best with CBN: Batch CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies

Batch Nighttime CBD Gummies for Sleep On Desk next to stack of three CBD gummies
Image by Braelyn Wood/ mbg creative
  • Type: Full-spectrum
  • Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $0.07
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Made from hemp grown in the USA; Gluten-, dairy- & soy-free

Cons: Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut), Strong hemp taste

Batch CBD Gummies are specifically formulated for sleep with 25mg of CBD and 15mg of CBN (another cannabinoid that's been linked to promoting a better snooze.)* The end result is a potent, vegan formula that reviews can't stop raving about.

with 25 mg of CBD for a potent natural sleep aid that reviewers can't stop raving about. The formulas opts for full-spectrum hemp CBD, which includes other potentially beneficial compounds, like terpenes and flavonoids, to encourage the entourage effect. (FYI, this means the gummies have 0.3% THC by dry weight ,which is legal thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill.)

Sourcing & Ingredients: Batch CBD grows hemp on Wisconsin farms. 

View COAs here

Best full-spectrum: FOCL Full Spectrum CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies

FOCL CBD + CBN Gummies on white background with gummies layered by jar
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
  • Type: Full-spectrum
  • Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving.
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $0.07
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes

Pros: Comes in broad- and full-spectrum varieties, Made in the USA

Cons: Not all ingredients in the formula are organic, Tree nut allergen consideration (due to organic coconut oil)

FOCL CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies pair together 25mg of CBD with 25 mg of passion flower extract and 50 mg of L-theanine to help you ease into a relaxed state.* . Featuring a handful of organic other ingredients (tapioca and coconut oil), they're also totally gluten-free and vegan with options for either a broad-spectrum of full-spectrum formula.

Sourcing & Ingredients: FOCL primarily source hemp from farms in New Mexico but occasionally substitutes from elswhere.

View COAS here.

Strongest: cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies

Strongest CBD Gummies Broad-Spectrum next to stack
Image by cbdMD
  • Type: Broad-spectrum
  • Potency: Strong, 100 mg of CBD per serving
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $0.03
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes

Pros: Refreshing tropical flavor, low cost per mg of CBD

Cons: May be too strong for first time users

Sourcing & Ingredients: CbdMD’s CBD products are made from hemp grown in the U.S. 

If you’re ready to graduate to a more potent CBD dosage, consider cbdMD’s gummies. The vegan formula packs either 100 mg or 200 mg of CBD per serving—an extra strong dose that's not for beginners. The broad-spectrum gummies also incorporate natural natural sweeteners, flavors, and colors (though the hemp is not organic).

View COAs here

Best for relaxation: Medterra Keep Calm CBD Gummies

Medterra keep calm
Image by Medterra
  • Type: Broad-spectrum
  • Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving, or strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $0.06
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes

Pros: Includes ashwagandha & l-theanine, Made in the U.S.

Cons: Limited flavor & potency options

Medterra's Keep Calm gummies combines CBD with 125mg of ashwagandha and 125mg of l-theanine for a formula that's clinically proven to reduce stress and deliver unmatched relaxation.* Available in either a moderate or strong CBD potency, the strawberry lemonade flavored gummies come in packs of 30 or 60.

Sourcing & Ingredients: This brand sources its CBD from organic farms in Kentucky. 

View COAs here

Best Taste: Verma Farms CBD Gummies

pau hana peach rings
Image by Verma
  • Type: Broad-spectrum
  • Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
  • Servings: 20
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $0.08
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes

Pros: Delicious flavor, Discounted subscription option

Cons: Only 20 gummies per container 

To enhance your bedtime routine with a peach-flavored treat, look no further than Verma Farms CBD Gummies. Reviewers report that they taste better than other CBD gummies on the market, despite packing 25mg of broad-spectrum hemp in every gummy. And while they're not vegan, the formula is non-GMO and made with high quality hemp that undergoes CO2 extraction.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Verma sources hemp from Hawaii. 

View COAs here

ProductCostCost per mg of CBDPotencyServingsOrganic HempSubscription option
Penguin CBD + Melatonin Gummies$55.00$0.18Gentle (10mg per serving)30TRUETRUE
Everest Full Spectrum Gummies$75.00$0.10Moderate (25mg per serving)30TRUETRUE
Verma Farms CBD gummies$59.99$0.12Moderate (25mg per serving)20TRUETRUE
Joy Organics CBD Gummies$39.96$0.05Moderate (25mg per serving)30TRUETRUE
cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies$79.99$0.03Strong (100mg per serving)30TRUETRUE
Batch CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies$49.99$0.07Moderate (25mg per serving)30TRUETRUE
Medterra Keep Calm CBD Gummies$45.99$0.06Moderate (25mg per serving)30TRUETRUE
Cornbread Organic CBD Gummies$29.99$0.05"Moderate (20mg per serving)30TRUETRUE

Takeaway

If you want a natural sleep aid that won't leave you groggy the next day, CBD can be a great option. It promotes a relaxation state and encourages a more even mood to help you fall asleep and stay there—and these are a few of our favorite CBD products for sleep.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

