Does CBD Boost Athletic Performance? Breakdown & 9 Best Products

Brooke V.
July 24, 2023
Best CBD gummies for athletic performance

CBD is often touted for its ability to promote relaxation, encourage sleep, and reduce pain—but these aren't the only ways the cannabinoid can help your body.* Scientists have started to explore the cannabinol as a tool for athletes, begging the question whether CBD can boost athletic performance.

A 2021 narrative review1 found that CBD could be a promising tool for improving recovery from fatigue and muscle damage during workouts, however more research is still needed to fully understand the cannabinoid's role.

What we do know? Athletes often deal with physical pain, fatigue, and overexertion. While CBD won't necessarily make you a better athlete, it can help promote joint comfort2 and encourage a restful night's sleep3—which could help put you back at the top of your game.*

Plus, it's also important to note that CBD interacts with your body's endocannabinoid system (ECS). This cellular-level communication network plays a role in every bodily function, including moderating pain, learning, appetite, and brain health. Introducing a phytocannabinoid, like CBD, can help support the body's ECS function.

Further scientific research is needed to establish concrete evidence regarding CBD's effects on workout performance. But if you’re sufficiently convinced that CBD belongs in your post-workout routine, these are some of the best gummy options to try.

Best taste: Penguin CBD Gummies

  • CBD type: Broad-spectrum or full-spectrum
  • Potency: Gentle, 10mg per serving
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $0.15
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Taste like candy, Free shipping to US customers 

Cons: Not suitable for vegans, Made with artificial dyes

A beginner friendly option, Penguin's CBD gummies have a gentle dose of 10mg of CBD per serving, yet they still taste like the fun gummy candy of your youth. Available as sour worms, gummy bear,s or gumdrops, these comes can be purchased with either full-spectrum hemp or CBD isolate. The latter ensures a THC-free option, while the former can include up to 0.3% THC per pound by dry weight.

Cleanest formulas: Cornbread Organic CBD Gummies

  • Type: Full-spectrum
  • Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving; Strong, 50mg of CBD per serving
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD: $.06
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: USDA certified organic, Multiple flavors & potencies

Cons: Has trace amounts of THC (if that's not your thing)

If you're focused on your athletic performance, there's a good chance you need a want a clean formula with minimal additives. Not only are Cornbread Hemp's CBD gummies USDA certified organic, but they're made without high-fructose corn syrup, gelatin, or artificial colors. Available in a peach, watermelon, or strawberry flavor, the vegan gummies can be purchased with either a moderate 25mg of CBD or a strong 50mg of CBD per serving.

Strongest CBD gummy: Aspen Green Bliss Organic Gummies

  • CBD type: Full-spectrum
  • Potency: Strong, 50mg per serving
  • Servings:  30
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $.05
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: USDA-certified organic, full-spectrum

Cons: Flavor options limited

If recovery and repair is your foucs, look no further than Aspen Green's Relief Organic CBD Gummies. Each gummy has 50 mg of full-spectrum hemp paired with organic turmeric, organic ginger, organic chamomile, and organic black cumin seed extract. Despite this array of additions, the gummy still has a predominately cherry flavor (although the stronger hemp potency means you'll also get an earth flavor. Best of all, the USDA certified organic gummies are sweetened with agave nectar.

Joy Organics CBD Gummies

  • Type: Broad-spectrum
  • Potency: Low to moderate, 10mg or 25mg per serving
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $.05
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: USDA-Certified Organic

Cons: Gummies are small

Another USDA certified organic option, these Joy Organics gummies also ditch artificial flavors and ingredients. Instead you'll get a minimal formula with either 10 mg or 25 mg of CBD per serving. Available in strawberry lemonade or green apple, they're also vegan and gluten free. preferences. Just note you won't get the same entourage effect from these gummies as you would with a full-spectrum pick.

Best vegan: Batch CBD Full-spectrum Gummies

  • Type: Full spectrum
  • Potency: Moderate, 25mg per serving
  • Servings: 30 
  • Cost per mg of CBD:  $.07
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes

Pros: Great texture, Cold ethanol extraction

Cons: 

If you've avoiding gelatin, these full-spectrum CBD Gummies from Batch are the perfect pick. Each container comes with 30 gummies in an array of flavors, including blueberry, raspberry, and mango. Also gluten-free, each gummy packs 25mg of CBD per serving, which you can double for a strong dose. Our favorite part? Batch uses an ultra-cold ethanol extraction method that's designed to retain as many of the therapeutic compounds in hemp as possible.

Best Full-Spectrum Naternal Wellness Ease Gummies

  • CBD type: Full-spectrum
  • Potency: Moderate, 20 mg per serving
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD: $0.08
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes

Pros: Minimal ingredients, Non-GMO ingredients

Cons: Only one potency available

These full-spectrum gummies from Naternal Wellness are another option made with minimal ingredients. The vegan formula is non-GMO and gluten-free with organic sugar and tapioca syrups replacing corn syrup and gelatin. Each container comes with 30 strawberry hibiscus gummies, which each pack 20mg of CBD per serving.

Strongest: cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies

  • Type: Broad-spectrum
  • Potency: Strong, 100mg per serving or 200mg per serving
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD: $.03
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes

Pros: Refreshing flavor

Cons: These gummies have a slight aftertaste according to some users

These CBD gummies from cbdMD pack the highest potency on the list with either 100mg or 200mg of CBD per serving. While the upfront cost for this extra strong option might seem high, it's actually one of the lowest cost per mg of CBD. And there's plenty of other elements to love about these gummies; the broad-spectrum formula is made with organic sweeteners, oils, and juices for a delicious tropical flavor.

Best broad-spectrum: CBDfx Mixed Berry CBD Gummies

  • Type: Broad-spectrum
  • Potency: Strong, 50 mg per serving
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD: $0.07
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: No

Pros: Users love the mixed berry flavor

Cons: May be too strong for new users

For those seeking a vegan, cruelty-free, delicious gummy, CBDfx Mixed Berry CBD Gummies present an excellent option. They boast a substantial 50 mg of organic, broad-spectrum CBD per serving, allowing you to get a strong dose of the potential benefits of CBD while enjoying a delightful berry flavor.

Comparing CBD gummies

ProductCostCost per mg of CBDPotencyServingsOrganic HempSubscription option
Penguin CBD Gummies$45.00$0.15Gentle30TRUETRUE
Aspen Green Bliss Organic Gummies$74.99$0.05Strong30TRUETRUE
Verma Farms CBD gummies$59.99$0.08Moderate30TRUETRUE
Joy Organics CBD Gummies$39.96$0.05Moderate30TRUETRUE
cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies$79.99$0.03Strong30TRUETRUE
Batch CBD Full-Spectrum Gummies$49.99$0.07Moderate30TRUETRUE
Cornbread Organic CBD Gummies$29.99$0.05Moderate30TRUETRUE
CBDfx Mixed Berry CBD Gummies$54.99$0.07Strong30TRUEFALSE

Takeaway

While the effects of CBD on athletic performance are still being researched, many people have reported positive experiences in terms of increased relaxation, improved sleep, and improved mood, all of which can indirectly contribute to better performance.* It is important to note that CBD affects each person differently, so it's essential to find the right product and dosage that works for you. And don't forget to check out a few CBD balms to help with aches and pains.

