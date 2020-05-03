Most of us around the world are staying home right now, which means we’re also moving less than ever. Unless you're going for socially-distanced runs, you're probably not doing a ton of cardio these days. But it's just as important now (if not more) to regularly rev your heart rate. Cardio workouts can help manage stress and anxiety, increase concentration, and even positively affect our moods.

That's why I put together this quick cardio workout you can do at home. You don't need any equipment, although it might be helpful to grab a mat. Challenge yourself to focus on speed while maintaining good form, to get the most out of every rep.