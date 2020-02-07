The campaign launch video, released this week, featured a variety of celebrities explaining their eco-resolutions to help the environment.

Some celebrities are focusing on dietary changes to protect the planet, like Jack Black who's cutting all red meat, or Kim Kardashian, who plans to go entirely plant-based. Others are using their work to make a difference. For example, Jaden Smith pledged to partner with companies building sustainable housing for people in need, and model Karlie Kloss will continue working with sustainable companies. Both Reese Witherspoon and singer Rita Ora have committed to swap plastic water bottles for reusable.

Leader of the charge, Delevingne says, "I've made the resolution to create positive changes in my daily life, to cut my consumption, to limit catastrophic climate change, and to support my mental health."