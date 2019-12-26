This Mighty New Moon & Solar Eclipse Is A Holiday Gift To Us All
The tinsel hasn't even dropped from the trees yet, but you could wake up in the middle of the "night after Christmas" feeling like a shameless overachiever. No apologies for switching gears like that. This is the third in 2019's trio of Capricorn eclipses. This momentum has been building since January 5, when the first solar eclipse set it off—and accelerated again with the July 16 lunar (full moon) eclipse.
New moons are times meant for planting potent seeds of intention. If you tend to your crop, six months later, you'll have a bountiful harvest under the light of the corresponding full moon—in this case, a supercharged lunar eclipse in Capricorn on July 5, 2020.
Start mulling this over: What's the fastest route to living your best life? And what steps are needed to get you to the next milestone by the time July's full moon arrives and wraps up this two-year eclipse series? Don't wait until New Year's Day to start scheming. Capricorn is the zodiac sign of outsize ambition.
Think of this new moon as a launchpad to your loftiest goals.
While the cosmic directive of structured Capricorn is to put a solid plan in place, the eclipse energy also reminds you to be flexible and open to the miracles and upgrades the universe might have in store!
This is an "annular" solar eclipse, which is unique because the moon is at a far distance (perigree) from the Earth. As a result, when this micromoon passes over the Sun, it will have a ring of fire behind it as the rays of the Sun blaze around the edges, outlining the moon in "flames."
Astrologically, you might think of this a couple of ways. First, who are the people who have your back, even when you're starting something new or in the dark about what to do next? You may get some deep clarity about the support you need to reach the next level—or an intuitive hit about who belongs on your mother ship and who needs to be left behind. If you're walking away from a Dumpster fire of a situation, keep on going and don't turn back!
Here are 6 suggestions for tapping into the driven energy of the new moon and solar eclipse in Capricorn:
1. Never, never, never give up.
If at first you don't succeed, then try another method at achieving your result! Unassailable Capricorn is symbolized by the persistent Sea Goat tirelessly forging ahead. It's certainly appropriate since it can take some righteous fortitude to get through Capricorn season (December 21 to January 20): recovering from the holiday hangovers, the lack of sunlight, and the buzzkill of having to get back down to work after all the celebrations. Thankfully, the grounding earth sign energy of a Capricorn new moon keeps you focused and determined.
Just don't get frustrated if your creative efforts don't immediately draw a round of funding or millions of YouTube watch hours. Instead, use this lunar lift to tighten up your game plan and ensure that you're building on a stable foundation. Even if the project you're working on has no end in sight, keep your eye on the long-term gains. And when the job is eventually finished, be sure to reward yourself for all your hard work. Remember: Life is messy, and everyone makes mistakes from time to time. But without these learning experiences, how would you grow?
2. Splash some green on your dreams.
Capricorn is the eldest of the three earth signs (a trio that also includes Taurus and Virgo), and these moonbeams sound a wake-up call to conserve and protect natural resources—especially after the holiday season's waste and excess.
Climate change assessments continue to underscore the urgent need for industrial adaptations. While alarming, there ARE things you can do to cool down your corner of the planet like eating a (more) plant-based diet, walking or biking instead of driving everywhere, and—since refrigeration is the No. 1 climate destabilizer—running the air conditioner as little as possible (if at all). If you own a business, how can you embroider eco-friendly practices into your production processes? Experts are saying that educating women and girls is one of the primary ways to reduce the threats of climate change worldwide. Donate to an organization like the Malala Fund or the women's lending arm of Kiva.org to support one of the most powerful global shifts possible.
Instead of stressing over the little things, try taking the long view.
3. Plan for the future while respecting the past.
In the race to the top, Capricorn is the marathon runner, not the sprinter. Instead of stressing over the little things, try taking the long view. Envision where you'd like to be this time next year. Working backward, start jotting down the simple, practical steps you'll need to take to make this dream a reality. Then, appoint yourself the CEO of your life and get busy with your "business plan." And how about a vision board to go along with that? Capricorn, represented by the mythical Sea Goat, has the head of a satyr but the tail of a mermaid. This lends some serious magic to this new moon, so dive into the depths of your imagination while crafting your plan for the material world. Stay open to surprises from your subconscious mind!
While you're peering into the proverbial crystal ball, remember that Capricorn also honors time-tested traditions. Capricorn is the guardian of history, so find a way to pay homage to your personal or family lineage. Which cherished practices have been handed down for generations? If you can't find anything like this in your family tree, read or watch the biography of a trailblazing icon—someone who literally made history. It will also inspire you to ponder the legacy you'd like to leave behind someday.
4. Connect to a fatherly figure.
Capricorn rules the zodiac's 10th house of dads, dudes, and any man who might be in a position of authority in your life. Over the next two weeks, pay tribute to the part of the population that sports a Y chromosome. You might have Beyoncé's "Daddy Lessons" playing on repeat as you integrate all the things you learned from your old man—for better or for worse. Make an effort to connect to the "masculine" or "yang" energy that lives within all of us, regardless of biological gender. New moon, new year, new focus!
5. Climb every mountain.
Capricorn is the zodiac's Sea Goat, a blend of intuitive fish (or mermaid) and mountain goat. While this mythical creature's oceanic side operates on intuition, the earthbound part tirelessly ascends until it reaches the summit. This once-a-year lunar event helps us see that we are capable of much more than we often give ourselves credit for and reminds us to reach beyond our limitations. Hiking or being near mountains—or on a streaming Peloton pass—can call forth this zodiac sign's best energy. Looking for an outdoor winter activity? Consider snowboarding lessons, whizzing down the black diamond (if you're a seasoned skier), or just a nice fireside weekend at a lodge. One lift ticket, please!
6. Hack the Earth's superpowers.
Capricorn is associated with archaeology, gemstones, and crystals. Many of the earth's treasures contain healing and nurturing properties; certain crystals, such as onyx and galena, can help you tap into the driven and structured energy at this new moon and solar eclipse in Capricorn. By working with the therapeutic powers of these stones, you can harness your highest aspirations AND create a plan to accomplish them.