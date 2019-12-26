The tinsel hasn't even dropped from the trees yet, but you could wake up in the middle of the "night after Christmas" feeling like a shameless overachiever. No apologies for switching gears like that. This is the third in 2019's trio of Capricorn eclipses. This momentum has been building since January 5, when the first solar eclipse set it off—and accelerated again with the July 16 lunar (full moon) eclipse.

New moons are times meant for planting potent seeds of intention. If you tend to your crop, six months later, you'll have a bountiful harvest under the light of the corresponding full moon—in this case, a supercharged lunar eclipse in Capricorn on July 5, 2020.

Start mulling this over: What's the fastest route to living your best life? And what steps are needed to get you to the next milestone by the time July's full moon arrives and wraps up this two-year eclipse series? Don't wait until New Year's Day to start scheming. Capricorn is the zodiac sign of outsize ambition.