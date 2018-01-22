mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

This Could Be The First City In The World To Run Out Of Water

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
This Could Be The First City In The World To Run Out Of Water

Photo by Bloomberg / Getty

January 22, 2018 — 18:56 PM

Two-minute showers. Empty swimming pools. Bans on washing cars and tending to lawns. This is the harsh reality for residents of Cape Town, a city in the midst of its worst draught in history.

South Africa's growing population, dry climate, and outdated dam system are all contributing to the unprecedented water crisis. Extreme weather conditions spurred by climate change are also playing a role, according to the city's Mayor, Patricia de Lille. "Climate change is a reality and we cannot depend on rainwater alone to fill our dams," she told CNN.

Cape Town's government is currently looking into new sources of water, such as underground aquifers, and asking citizens to save the little water they do have left. Starting next month, residents and visitors will be required to use less than 13 gallons of water a day (for some context, the average American goes through 88) or be charged a hefty fee. Repeat offenders could be prosecuted by the government.

These strict restrictions on water use are meant to stave off "Day Zero,” when reservoir supplies will dip below 13.5 percent and taps in households and business will run dry. Barring major changes, this moment could come as early as April and last as long as 3-6 months, according to the WWF.

Check out the role that climate change has played in recent extreme weather events around the world here and here.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of the best-selling book, The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote...

More On This Topic

Nature

The One Thing This Integrative MD Is Doing To Stay Healthy Right Now

Abby Moore
The One Thing This Integrative MD Is Doing To Stay Healthy Right Now
Change-Makers

6 Positive Pieces Of News We Heard This Week

Christina Coughlin
6 Positive Pieces Of News We Heard This Week
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Mental Health

7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas

Julie Nguyen
7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas
Integrative Health

What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus

Jason Wachob
What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus
Integrative Health

Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Sarah Regan
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Korin Miller
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/cape-town-water-crisis

Your article and new folder have been saved!