A 15-Minute Guided Meditation To Help You Unwind & Sleep Great

For a go-to evening meditation to help you settle in, I came up with this quick, 15-minute meditation, perfect for unwinding at the end of the day.

The meditation couples a heart-based intention with a breathing technique to relax your nervous system. In addition to that, we'll check in with our bodies and minds, reflecting on the completed day—and letting anything negative go, like existing grudges or something upsetting that happened.

We'll also work with a variation of the Serenity Prayer: "I have made peace with the things I cannot change; I have made peace with the thing that I cannot change. I have the courage to change the things that I can; I have the courage to change the things that I can. And I have the wisdom to know the difference; I have the wisdom to know the difference."

As we go through the meditation, don't worry if your attention slips away. Come back to your intention, the sound of my voice, and continue on. You can expect your mind to wander here and there during meditation—it is a practice after all.