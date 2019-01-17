mindbodygreen

9 Cannabis-Infused Face Oils For Every Skin Type

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.
Collage of CBD infused face oils on mindbodygreen

Image by Megan Doty / mbg Creative

January 17, 2019

Cannabis-infused skin care has been riding the wave of CBD and cannabis everything for a year or two, and for good reason: CBD is being used by the wellness set to support healthy inflammation levels, calm anxiety, help with sleep, and much, much more. While many are still skeptical because research on cannabis as a healing plant is just beginning, the promising preliminary studies coupled with self-reported benefits seem to be enough for the internet to take notice.

As wellness trends undoubtedly influence beauty products (hello, adaptogenic mushrooms), it's no surprise that alchemists are blending CBD and other parts of the cannabis plant into muscle salves, essential oil roll-ons, and face oils. For the record, cannabis is the umbrella term for CBD and hemp oils, both of which are trending in the green beauty market. These are the cleanest, greenest products that have been formulated for all skin types:


Herbivore Emerald Cannabis Sativa Hemp Seed Deep Moisture Glow Oil

There's no psychoactive THC or even CBD in this oil—instead, it's infused with hemp seed oil from the sativa cannabis plant along with anti-inflammatory turmeric extract, adaptogenic ashwagandha, and ultra-hydrating squalane oil. A redness-prone complexion's best friend, it's calming, hydrating, and glow-inducing.

Emerald Cannabis Sativa Hemp Seed Deep Moisture Glow Oil, Herbivore, $48

Herbivore Botanicals cannabis oil

Jeffrey James Botanicals The Glow Serum

This 100 percent oil serum is made with only nine ingredients: a base blend of olive oil and jojoba oil, joined by cannabis sativa hemp oil, tamanu oil, camellia seed oil, sea buckthorn oil, essential oil of geranium, and passionflower oil. It's a great "starter" for oil-phobes because it's lightweight enough for year-round hydration and appropriate for all skin types.

The Glow Serum, Jeffrey James Botanicals, $48

Jeffrey James The Glow oil

from.ever.since Contour Serum

Formulated without parabens, pesticides, phthalates, artificial dyes, or synthetic fragrances, this serum is packed with active botanicals, CBD included, to hydrate and support the skin. Aloe vera, green tea leaf extract, chamomile extract, and comfrey leaf extract, along with hydrolyzed collagen, pack inflammatory-reducing antioxidants to help the skin repair from pollution and other environmental damage.

Contour Serum, from.ever.since, $95

for.ever.since serum

Cordial Organics Nourish Facial Oil

Another simple seven-ingredient oil, Cordial Organics' CBD-infused formula is made with organic ingredients, calming essential oils, and super-lightweight chia seed oil. Each bottle contains 150 mg of CBD along with mortelle flower oil, rose otto oil, chamomile oil, neroli, and non-GMO vitamin E to sooth the skin and delight the nose. All Cordial products are formulated with CBD because the founders Desi and Shelly believe in bringing the skin-healing powers of the cannabis plant at an accessible price-point.

Nourish Facial Oil, Cordial Organics, $44

cordial organics face oil

KHUS KHUS Sen Facial Serum

KHUS KHUS, like many other clean beauty brands, relies on the potency of active botanicals to deliver efficacy in a natural way. But the ones they've chosen are unique—ruh khus (perhaps the plant for which the brand is named) helps repair the skin's barrier and is helpful for dry skin, acne-prone skin, and everything in between. Nepal rhododendron helps support the skin in its stress response. Other ingredients like black currant seed oil, squalane, eco-certified CO2-extracted hemp oil, buriti oil, and wild French lavender work to keep inflammatory conditions like eczema, psoriasis, acne, and dry skin at bay.

Sen Facial Serum, KHUS KHUS, $80

KHUS KHUS sen oil

Defynt Skin The Anti-Serum

It's called the "Anti-Serum" not because it's the anti-establishment serum of serums, but for concentration of antioxidants and anti-aging ingredients packed into the formula. Infused with vitamins A, B3, B5, and E and hyaluronic acid, it has skin-renewing properties like smoothing and hydrating, while 100 mg of CBD supports healthy inflammation levels, and vitamin C brightens the complexion. Use it at night before bed for best results.

The Anti-Serum, Defynt Skin, $89

Defynt face oil

Mad Hippie Antioxidant Facial Oil

Count on Mad Hippie to create a product that's affordable, natural, preservative-free, thoughtfully formulated, and downright charming. This facial contains a number of potent botanicals that usually come at a much higher price point—at $25, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck. Virtually any skin type can use this oil. The base is argan, while raspberry, hemp, and sea buckthorn work to undo damage caused by the environment and protect the skin.

Antioxidant Facial Oil, Mad Hippie, $25

Mad Hippie Antioxidant Face OIl

Crave Skincare Rebel-C Serum

Supercharged with CBD, hemp oil, probiotics, and vitamin C, this serum is a brightening, damage-reversing, hydrating blend that's like a multivitamin for your face. It offers protection from environmental agitators while CBD and hemp oil soothe inflammation from blemishes, sun damage, or dryness and irritation. Use it in the morning as a layer of protection (PSA: You'll still need sunscreen).

Virgin Skin Serum, Crave Skincare, $49

Crave Skincare Vitamin C Oil

Ildi Pekar Tissue Repair Serum Infused With CBD Oil

Perhaps the mother of all cannabis-infused facial serums, this super-natural, super-hydrating, super-concentrated blend of oils and plant extracts includes only the essentials. Aloe vera juice, vitamins C and B3, probiotics, bilberry extract, sugar from cane and maple, orange and lemon extract, hyaluronic acid, CBD oil, and cucumber extract make for a potent, soothing tonic for skin that's tired, dull, dry, or inflamed. A little goes a long way—one or two drops with each use is all you need.

Tissue Repair Serum, Ildi Pekar, $148

Ildi Pekar CBD face oil

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

