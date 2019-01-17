Cannabis-infused skin care has been riding the wave of CBD and cannabis everything for a year or two, and for good reason: CBD is being used by the wellness set to support healthy inflammation levels, calm anxiety, help with sleep, and much, much more. While many are still skeptical because research on cannabis as a healing plant is just beginning, the promising preliminary studies coupled with self-reported benefits seem to be enough for the internet to take notice.

As wellness trends undoubtedly influence beauty products (hello, adaptogenic mushrooms), it's no surprise that alchemists are blending CBD and other parts of the cannabis plant into muscle salves, essential oil roll-ons, and face oils. For the record, cannabis is the umbrella term for CBD and hemp oils, both of which are trending in the green beauty market. These are the cleanest, greenest products that have been formulated for all skin types:



